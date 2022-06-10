Summer is tough for a small-town sports reporter.
There is plenty to do – Big Rock is next week and the Morehead City Marlins will play all summer, on top of beach runs, American Legion games and other bilfishing tournaments – but it’s not the same as the high school prep season.
When high school sports make up a big part of your day-to-day job, you eventually get to a place where you’re walking around with this ever-present cloud of information about every school, sport and athlete just sort of swirling around the ol’ noggin.
Outside of the scope of high school athletics, the information is totally useless. But inside that context, you and a few other people are the only ones who know the full scope of it. I’ll never forget realizing that most of the coaches and players at each county school don’t know much about those at the other schools.
As a reporter, you take part in this one- or two-person living encyclopedia that comes alive in August and grinds to a halt every June.
Sure, the athletics don’t come to a complete stop. Training sessions and camps go on all summer except for a few dead periods. The best programs keep the ball rolling all year. Plus, student-athletes are always getting involved in noteworthy projects during the offseason.
It’s not the same as game day, though. That first football practice in August is the whole apparatus coming to life again. The first volleyball match is confirmation that fall sports has really arrived. Then comes boys soccer games, cross country meets and grabbing photos at tennis and golf matches.
This job can be a lot of fun in the summer. We’ve covered Coastal Plain League All-Star games, seen gigantic blue marlin hoisted in front of thousands of onlookers and seen back-to-back Petitt Cup championships come to Morehead City.
Last summer, I drove in the passenger seat of a NASCAR-style race car as it zipped around the Carteret County Speedway. During the prep offseason, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Michael Jordan’s boat Catch-23 back into the Big Rock weigh station, speaking one-on-one with stunt performer Travis Pastrana and holding a 10-minute interview in a tiny Boys & Girls Club closet with Rasheed Wallace.
None of that is as cool as a game day in the fall, winter or spring where a season comes down to a half or a quarter. The excitement that comes with being on a football sideline for the season opener or parking under the basket to take photos of an East-West basketball game is still the biggest thing for a small-town sports reporter to cover.
It’s the latest entry in the encyclopedia, another piece of information to throw on the pile. For now, that story is on pause until August, where another year of wins, losses, firsts and lasts will get jotted down into the log.
If anyone has a question about the last nine years of county sports, let me know. That information is just sitting up there now, waiting until it can be used again.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.