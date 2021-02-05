OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team is looking to surprise folks this winter as it kicks off its second-ever season.
The program only got four games into the season last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports. Less than a year later, the Cougars are looking at what amounts to a reset.
“It’s a season one reboot,” head coach Nick Moore said. “We’re trying to make the best of things because we know we can get shut down at any moment. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen. We think we have a pretty competitive team who we think can do some big things, so we have pretty high expectations.”
The Cougars put those expectations to the test Wednesday in a home match with Jacksonville, winning 13-5. Last season, they fell to the Cards 11-10. The program’s only win in a 1-3 season was a 17-13 tilt over White Oak.
“We’re itching to play,” Moore said. “The girls have pretty high expectations and they want to surprise the conference.”
The team brings back a 21-girls roster with a wealth of experienced talent, including last year’s leading scorer Kate Wilson. She had 17 goals and six assists as a freshman. She didn’t disappoint against Jacksonville, either, with a team-high four goals and two assists.
“She was one of our primary goal-scorers last season,” Moore said. “She runs the draw for us and pretty much does everything.”
Seniors Reagan Kemppainen and Erica Jungman will be depended upon as team leaders, with forward Kemppainen netting 11 goals and an assist last year and defender Jungman tallying four goals and an assist. Also back is sophomore Kelsey McCormick, who had 10 goals and three assists as a freshman.
The team will lean on freshman goalie Devan Maready in the net. She finished the game on Wednesday with 13 saves.
Despite their relatively young ages across the board, the Cougars already have a ton of chemistry, for which Moore credits Bogue Elite girls lacrosse coach Jessie Burt. It’s one of the reasons he jumped at the chance to coach the fledgling program last year.
“Bogue Elite and Jessie have been producing some pretty amazing players,” he said, “so we knew it was time to get a program started at the high school level.”
The change in starting time for the girls lacrosse season brings with it complicated side effects. Typically, lacrosse starts in March and its only competition for female student-athletes is soccer and softball. Now, due to a pandemic-affected schedule, lacrosse is starting alongside basketball, with girls soccer to start near the end of the season as well.
“It’s been a struggle balancing all of the sports schedules this year,” Moore said.
“It’s definitely different. We have one girls who is playing varsity basketball, four playing jayvee and a few more who have been swimming.”
The team has been meeting since the fall, but the season officially started Jan. 11, giving it a solid few weeks of practice before the regular season began.
“We’d been running workouts a few days a week since October or November,” Moore said. “We had a fair turnout with between four or nine girls per session.”
The season was slated to begin on Jan. 27 with a visit to First Flight, but a tragic accident forced the match to be postponed. First Flight junior defender Tatum Love, per a report from The Outer Banks Voice, was ejected from a Jeep Wrangler on Jan. 26 when another vehicle disregarded a stop sign at an intersection and collided with the Jeep. More than $60,000 for medical bills were raised on a GoFundMe page within 24 hours.
When news spread about Love’s injury, Croatan acted quickly to postpone the match and spent that day making posters for Love, her family and the First Flight community. One poster read, “Different Teams, One Family…Stay Strong Tatum!”
“We’re going to keep Tatum in our hearts and minds,” Moore said. “We’re hoping for the best for her. We’ve kind of rallied around her, and we’ve talked to the girls about living life to the fullest. We all take daily things for granted, and things like this force us to reexamine that and get our priorities straight.”
