SWANSBORO — It took a third straight overtime win, but the Croatan girls basketball team walked out of the Swansboro gym Thursday night as the sole leader in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Cougars, battling the Pirates in a matchup of the league’s last undefeated teams, won 34-33 to improve to 5-0 in the conference and 9-8 overall. That standing ended Friday, however, for Croatan with a 37-30 loss at Dixon. In the teams’ first meeting of the season, Croatan won 30-20. Further scoring results of the rematch were not available.
Halfway through their conference schedule before the loss at Dixon, the Cougars were a half game ahead of the Pirates (5-1), and both teams were comfortably ahead of West Carteret (2-2) in third. Swansboro slipped to 9-5 overall with the loss.
“I’d be lying if I said (I expected this),” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We came into (conference play) on a four-game losing streak, but these girls fight. You talk about belief. This team has it.”
The game came down to two clutch free throws from Ginger Hayden. The senior was fouled on a putback attempt after she rebounded a ball, draped by four Pirates.
With her team down 33-32 and 1.1 seconds on the clock, Hayden sank both free throws to put the game away. She finished the game with 13 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
“We go the way she goes,” Gurley said. “If she’s having an off night, it’s like we all do. She battled and played her tail off.”
The Cougars looked poised to win the game in regulation, leading 29-26 with 22 ticks on the game clock. Swansboro missed on a bucket, Kate Wilson grabbed the rebound, but officials called for a jump ball as she fell to the court ball in hand.
That gave the Pirates one more look at the basket with just a few seconds left to play. Erica Johnson took the inbound pass and hit McKay Morris with a dime at the three-point line. Morris did the rest and sank the trey at the buzzer to send into a fifth period.
“Those are the games that you like being part of,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “You like to see the kids experience success in those game-ending moments.”
In overtime, both teams traded buckets as the lead changed five times. The Pirates got a field goal apiece from Ashlynn Cook and Morris. The Cougars got a layup from Madi Rogers, a single foul shot from Neely McMannen and the two from Hayden. McMannen finished with eight points for the Cougars.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Miller said. “Andrew does a great job preparing his girls. We fought hard, they fought hard. It came down to one more free throw that was made than the other team.”
For the Cougars, the contest marked their third straight overtime victory. They defeated Richlands 42-39 on Friday and White Oak 30-26 on Jan. 12.
Croatan won all of its first five conference games by 10 points or less. The 30-20 win over Dixon on Jan. 10 notwithstanding, the other four wins have come by an average of 2.5 points.
More importantly, the Cougars haven’t allowed more than 40 points in any conference game. They rank fourth in the conference in points per game with 34.6 but first in points allowed with 30.6.
“We’re not going to blow people out or score 50-60 points a night,” Gurley said. “We have to bring people to us and keep the points low, make key shots when it matters. They’ve bought into that since day one.”
Swansboro’s leading scorer was Erica Johnson with 13 points. She scored seven in the fourth quarter alone. Cook finished with 10 points for the Bucs.
At the foul line, Croatan finished 7-for-14 overall but shot 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter and 3-for-4 in overtime. Swansboro went 6-for-12 at the charity stripe.
On Tuesday, Croatan will host White Oak (0-14 overall), and Swansboro will welcome West Carteret (6-9).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
OT
Croatan................................ 5 4 5 15 5 - 34
Swansboro............................ 0 12 5 12 4 - 33
CROATAN (34) – Hayden 13, McMannen 8, Wilson 5, Clifton 4, Rogers 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.