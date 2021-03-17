OCEAN — Garrett Boucher was moved to a scoring position in the fourth game of his sophomore season. Thirty-two games and 27 goals later, it seems to have worked out pretty well.
“I didn’t know I was a goal scorer,” the Croatan junior said.
His prolific scoring has coincided with the best run in school history for the boys soccer team.
After going 14-6-2 overall and 12-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish as the runner-up in league play for the fourth time in the past six years, this year’s squad has captured the program’s first outright title with an 11-0 run though the conference.
“I didn’t expect this, not at all,” Boucher said of a team that has gone 13-0 overall. “We’ve been rolling along pretty well. Considering we lost a lot of seniors last year, it’s surprising. We’ve had a good amount of players step up this season.”
Eleven seniors graduated from the 2020 club.
This year’s team started 2-0 with a 7-1 win over West Carteret and a 7-0 victory over Southwest Onslow and then matched up with Dixon.
The Bulldogs had defeated the Cougars in 10 straight games in a streak that stretched back to 2014.
Three of those 10 went to overtime or penalty kicks. Five were decided by a single goal, and one came in the 2015 playoffs where Dixon won 2-1 to advance to the fourth round.
Croatan looked to finally break the streak last season when it led 3-1 with five minutes left in the match, but the Bulldogs scored twice and then prevailed in a shootout decided by a whopping 22 penalty kickers.
There was no such drama in this year’s first matchup as Boucher’s team put up five goals in the second half to secure a 7-1 victory.
“After losing all those seniors, I figured it would take time to come together,” he said. “It was that third game with Dixon. We were just fired up for that game. We were ready to go. I knew something was different.”
The lopsided wins continued with only two of the 13 coming by less than five goals. Typically, the team plays a brutally tough nonconference slate, but this year, it was relegated to a league-only schedule, plus West Carteret and East Duplin.
“Going into the playoffs, we don’t know how good we are because we haven’t had anyone to challenge us,” Boucher said. “We believe we can win a state championship if we work together.”
Boucher has scored 13 goals in the 13 games, putting up multiple goals in four matches.
He scored two of his team’s four second-half goals in his first game up top last season in a 4-0 triumph over West Carteret.
“It was a close game, and I guess coach wanted to try something different, and it worked,” Boucher said. “I didn’t even know I was going up. He put me up top, and I just stayed there.”
After watching Boucher score twice in that half and then twice in each of the next three games to give him eight goals in his first four contests, there was no way coach Paul Slater was going to move Boucher back.
“I kept thinking I would get put back,” Boucher said. “I just figured I’d be a defender all year.”
Boucher noted he’s played just about every position since first taking up the sport when he was 4. He has his mind set on a certain position when he entered high school.
“I thought I would be playing midfielder, but I don’t think I’ve played a single game at midfielder,” he said. “It’s weird.”
The Cougars have gone 27-4-1 since Boucher moved to a scoring position.
He has played on the program’s only two conference championship teams. He was a freshman on the 2018 squad that tied with Dixon and Southwest Onslow in a shortened season due to Hurricane Florence. Each team went 6-1 in the Coastal 8.
Next year’s team should also contend as just three seniors graduate.
“We think we can do well again next year,” Boucher said.
Perhaps the only disappointment of his stellar career came last season in the second round of the 2A playoffs in a 2-1 loss to a top-seed Ledford Senior team that went on to the fourth round.
“That was really an unlucky draw,” Boucher said. “We probably should have won that. It was definitely disappointing going out that early. It made us hungry and ready to get back out there this year.”
A standout student with a 3.9 GPA, he’s looking at continuing his career at the next level and is considering Longwood, Winthrop, UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Asheville and Wingate.
He’s already set on his major.
“I’ve been around boats my whole life, and I like working on them,” he said. “I want to get my business degree and open my own business repairing boats.”
Here are a few of Boucher’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Benchwarmers.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Simpsons.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Eminem.
Favorite Song: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.
Favorite Book: Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck.
Favorite Team: Tottenham Hotspurs.
Favorite Athlete: Son Heung-min.
Favorite Vacation: Florida Keys.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” – Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Philly cheesesteak.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Hwy 55.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Being able to play soccer with my older brother, Jacob.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Johnathon Rigsby.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Team prayer/going to Bojangles.
Favorite Website/App: Clash of Clans.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Tottenham Hotspurs.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Donald Trump, Tom Brady, Elon Musk, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Elie Simonette, Anthony Coppa, Danny Metcalf, Lane Hartman, A.J. Matas and coach Jim Sheehan.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fishing rod, lighter, cast net, hammock, blanket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.