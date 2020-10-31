PELETIER — Racing will return to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway once again with the Carolina Mini-Stock 4-Cylinder Nationals taking place Saturday, Nov. 14, two months after the track suspended the season for the second time because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The 4-Cylinder Nationals, which are organized by Travis Provost and the Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge, will be headlined by the $1,500-to-win Mini-Stock feature and will also feature Street Stocks, Bombers, Mod-4s, Champ Karts and the Kinetic Competition Racing Engines Mini Cup Nationals for Jr. and Sr. Mini Cups.
“It’s been a long time to wait, but we’re finally ready to kick off the 2020 4-Cylinder Nationals,” Provost said. “I look forward to seeing everybody who can make it there and make it a big one. We’ve already gotten commitments from Indiana, New Hampshire and all the way down the East Coast, so we’re looking to have a great group of cars and a competitive race. If you want to say you can beat the best in 4-cylinders, come on out to the show.”
The 4-Cylinder Nationals were first held at Carteret County Speedway in November 2018 with Adam Resnick scoring a surprising victory. The race was supposed to be held again in November 2019 but was postponed due to weather and ultimately canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re excited to get back to racing at Carteret County Speedway,” track owner Bob Lowery said. “Our drivers and fans have all been eager to get back to racing, and we’re glad Travis is bringing the Mini-Stock Nationals back to Carteret County Speedway once again.”
The event will be run in strict compliance with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. Attendance for the event will be limited, temperature checks will be done for everyone entering the complex, and masks will be strongly recommended.
More information on the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge’s 4-Cylinder Nationals will be released in the coming days. Along with the 4-Cylinder Nationals, Carteret County Speedway is looking to add more events before the winter.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
