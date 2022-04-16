NEWPORT — The doubles round was the most competitive action between the West Carteret and East Carteret boys tennis teams on Wednesday.
The Patriots (7-2 overall) dominated singles to beat the Mariners 8-1, but East (1-4) still performed better than in the 9-0 loss to West on March 29.
The Mariners captured their lone win in doubles and two of the three doubles matchups were decided by just two points. West’s Tristan Blaine and Ethan Sherrill won at No. 2 over Trey Austin and Evan Fullwood 9-7, while East’s Greg McCoy and Gardner Gooch defeated Peter Huynh and Cooper Jones 8-6.
The first doubles contest between West’s Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings and East’s Logan Pilcher and Wyatt Nowacek went the Patriots way by an 8-1 score. The Cummings brothers were equally effective in singles. Both won, but Adam captured the only double shutout finish with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Austin.
Other singles victories for West came from Tanner Hahn at No. 3, Slate Taber at No. 4, Moksh Thakore at No. 5 and Worth Stack at No. 6.
East’s regular season is over, but West has one more match scheduled against Richlands on Monday, April 25. The first round of the state playoffs is slated for Wednesday, April 27, and the regional tournament for Friday, April 29.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Logan Pilcher (EC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Greg McCoy (EC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Worth Stack (WC) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: R. Cummings/A. Cummings (WC) def. Pilcher/Nowacek (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Tristan Blaine/Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Austin/Fullwood (EC), 9-7.
No. 3: McCoy/Gooch (EC) def. Peter Huynh/Cooper Jones (WC), 8-6.
