MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Plain League announced Wednesday that Morehead City Marlins head coach Sam Carel was named the summer collegiate league’s 2023 Coach of the Year.
In his second straight season with the team and third overall, Carel led the Marlins to another CPL-best regular season record at 32-15.
“On behalf of Marlins nation, I am grateful to the Coastal Plain League for this recognition,” Carel said. “To me, this is a people’s award as success at this level doesn’t happen without multiple people being involved – our players, assistant coaches, ownership, scouting department, front office staff, interns, host families, grounds crew, and of course, the best fans in the CPL.”
Carel also acknowledged those close to him in light of the achievement.
“I also want to thank my family, including my boys, Max and Chuckles, plus my family at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School in St Louis, for all of their support as we spend summer living the baseball dream in Morehead City.”
Back at the helm of the Marlins for his second consecutive season in 2023, Carel had his team playing well from the start, including a nine-game winning streak that put them in first place midway through the first half of the season.
From there, the team cruised to a 16-8 record and the East Division first-half title, which also secured them a playoff spot.
The second half saw some more competitive pushes by division foes, but Carel continued to have his guys prepared and limited their losses where they could. In fact, the Marlins only lost consecutive games twice all season – two straight once in the first half and three consecutive contests in the second half.
Following the all-star break, Morehead City looked to secure home field advantage in the postseason, increasing their play down the stretch. Notching eight wins in their final 10 games, Carel saw his team not only take the East Division second-half crown, but finish with the league’s best regular season record at 32-15.
From there, the story went a route not preferred by Carel, as Morehead City was eliminated in the East Division Championship Series, two games to one at the hands of the Wilmington Sharks.
However, the win in game one of the series gave the Marlins 33 wins on the season, which was the most for a club in 2023, but also left Carel hungry for 2024.
“Our goal is to win another Petitt Cup Championship,” Carel said. “I am beyond grateful to (owner) Buddy Bengel to bringing me back into the league last year. It is our goal to give him, our staff and loving fans the proper thanks by once again hoisting the cup on the Crystal Coast.”
For Bengel, this honor is fitting for Carel, both his coach and friend.
“As an organization, I cannot express what Sam Carel has meant to the Marlins,” he said. “He is truly the people’s champ. Sam is the hardest working coach, and we are lucky to have him leading this organization on the field. From the players and staff to the fans, he is well respected and loved. We are thankful and proud of what he has brought to this organization, and this award is well deserved.”
Overall, the Marlins led the league on the mound with a 4.09 team ERA while finishing with a .260 team batting average.
Carel not only saw seven of his players named CPL All-Stars, but he also was selected as the head coach of the East squad and guided them to an 8-6 victory in 10 innings.
