BURGAW — The East Carteret boys basketball team used a third-quarter run Friday to pull away from Pender in a 55-43 contest to keep its unbeaten record intact.
The Mariners (6-0) turned a 31-28 halftime deficit into a 43-35 lead going into the final period, thanks to a 15-4 advantage in the third.
Bennie Brooks returned from a one-game absence with a sprained ankle to score nine points in the third on his to 15 points in the half. He finished the night with a game-high 20 points.
Shamel Baker went for 16 points, with 14 of those coming in the first half. Henry Tillett scored seven of his 10 points in the second quarter.
Jacob Nelson added eight points, and Mason Rose contributed one as just five Mariners scored.
East shot 15-of-25 (60 percent) from the foul line, including 6-of-11 in the fourth quarter, while Pender went 12-of-19 (63 percent).
Josef Fullwood and Jaxon Teachey each put up 15 points for the Patriots, who dropped to 3-3 with the loss.
The Mariners will face Trask in a crucial set of back-to-back games Thursday and Friday. They will first travel to Rocky Point and then host a Titans squad that stands second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 4-1 mark.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret......................... 13 15 15 12 - 55
Pender.................................. 12 19 4 8 - 43
EAST CARTERET (55) – Brooks 20, Baker 16, Tillett 10, Nelson 8, Rose 1.
PENDER (43) – Fullwood 15, Teachey 15, Campbell 8, Randolph 3, Bishop 2.
