SWANSBORO — East Carteret had a new head coach patrolling the tennis courts at Swansboro on Monday.
Mary Marino is taking over for longtime ex-coach Nick Theuner, who stepped down this summer. She will coach the girls team this fall and the boys team in the spring.
“This has been a lot of fun so far and a real bucket list item for me,” Marino said. “I have some big shoes to fill. I absolutely respect what (Theuner has) done with this program. He has given me a great team, and I know I can take it to the next level.”
Marino was approached by former East assistant athletic director Keith Bernauer, who now works for the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. She has extensive experience in the sport, playing for a 4.0 USTA League team out of Ole Port Racquet Club in Swansboro.
For now, the new coach is focusing on learning about her team and using repetition to help her players continue to develop.
“Right now,” she said, “I’m just understanding their techniques, watching their form and performance, even in practice. I’m feeding them lots of balls, because the more balls you get, the better you get. I want to feed them a million balls this season.”
At Swansboro, the Mariners won 5-4 on the strength of their singles play. Emma Beierwaltes at No. 1, Zoey Morris at No. 2, Harbour Early at No. 4, Linden Campbell-Godfrey at No. 5 and Mansi Malhofra at No. 6 all won their singles matchup. The singles matches were played as eight-point pro sets rather than two six-point sets.
East will play next at White Oak on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 5, Swansboro 4
Singles
No. 1: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Annabelle Henderson (S), 8-5.
No. 2: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Mia Lucero (S), 8-2.
No. 3: Joelle Wagner (S) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 8-1.
No. 4: Harbour Early (EC) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 8-1.
No. 5: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Claire Bamber (S), 8-2.
No. 6: Mansi Malhofra (EC) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 8-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Henderson/Lucero (S) def. Morris/Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-6.
No. 2: Wagner/Gongora (S) def. Early/Majors (EC), 8-3.
No. 3: Bamber/Eckert (S) def. Cate Wolf/Malhofra (EC), 8-6.
