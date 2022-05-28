MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are headed into their 12th season with a new head coach and a host of returning pitchers from previous seasons.
The Fish are coming off another banner season in which they became just the second team in league history to reach three straight Petitt Cup finals.
“I am so proud of this organization – where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “We fell six innings short of tying the league record for championships, but I’m proud of what those guys did on the field. I think at the end of the day, we’ve built a dynasty here.”
The Marlins finished the 2021 regular season 29-14, beat the Peninsula Pilots to reach the finals and fell to the Savannah Bananas in three games. It’s hard to imagine the Marlins will be able to keep the blistering pace they’ve set since winning CPL titles in 2018 and 2019, but Bengel has no intention of letting the franchise lose their spot at the top of the Eastern Division.
“I don’t think we’re done by any stretch of the imagination,” Bengel said.
“We’ve reloaded for 2022, and I fully anticipate for us to compete for a championship again this season.”
NEW COACH
The Marlins’ offseason started off with a major move, the stepping down of four-year coach Jesse Lancaster and the return of 2014 coach Sam Carel.
Carel only coached one season with the Marlins, leading the team to a 19-31 finish. He takes over for Lancaster, who helped the Marlins win two CPL championships between 2017-2021.
“Our organization is proud to welcome Sam back to Morehead City,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “He has always been part of our Marlins family. When the opportunity to lead the Marlins came available, we knew Sam was the right guy. His experience in leading championship programs will be exactly what is needed to continue our winning culture here in Morehead City.”
Previously, Carel was the head baseball coach for NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University from 2014-2017. During his tenure there, the team established a new single season record for wins in the Great American Conference.
Prior to coaching at Northwestern Oklahoma State, Carel was the head coach at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., from 2006-2014. While at Jefferson, the baseball team made two appearances at the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series. Additionally, 15 of Carel’s players at Jefferson were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Carel also served as an assistant coach at Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., where his team qualified for the Division 1 College World Series in Omaha.
Carel is currently the head coach at St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis.
“To say that I am thrilled to be back in Morehead City would be a severe understatement,” Carel said. “I look forward to continuing the championship culture that Jesse Lancaster and the Marlins have built. The Marlins and the Morehead City community have always felt like family to me. I simply can’t wait to get back to the Crystal Coast to win another Petitt Cup championship for the fans in Morehead City.”
NEW TEAM
Continuity has been a luxury for Marlins fans in recent seasons. Last season spelled the end of a period with a handful of players who had built multi-season reputations with the fan base.
Those players were: Hunter Shepherd (Catawba), Jack Harris (Newberry), Joe Mason (Mount Olive), Eric Miles (Presbyterian), Zack Miller (Catawba), Jack Myers (Butler) and Ryder Yakel (Harding). All were return champions from either the 2018 or 2019 season. Only Miller was eligible to return this summer, and he will back in a Marlins uniform.
Miller won’t be the only returner this summer. The Marlins are putting most of their chips in the bullpen this season, with nine pitchers set to make their return to the team. The most notable name, Connor Schultz (Iowa), is back after helping lead the Fish to a title in 2019.
Also back are 2021 right-handers Jon Vore (Butler), Jack Hodgins (Hendrix), Jared Miller (Louisburg), Matt Hickey (Tarleton State), Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) and Jared Kollar (Rutgers), and lefties Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania), Ty Bothwell (Indiana) and Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville).
Outfielder Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) is also back after spending the 2021 summer in Morehead City.
In terms of newcomers, the most notable name has to be Ryan McCarty (Penn State Abington), the NCAA Division III phenom who led the division in hits (100), batting average (.529), home runs (29), doubles (27), RBIs (91) and runs (89). He set a new Division II single-season record for total bases (220) through 40 regular season games and four more in the United East Conference Tournament.
McCarty, per the school’s website, is an infielder who also pitches for his college team. He was tabbed as the shortstop on the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week and also was named as a National Player of the Week honorable mention by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Fans at Big Rock Stadium have had an excellent stretch of winning, with the Marlins going 45-5 over the last 50 games at “The Rock” dating back to the 2019 season.
For more information on ticket packages, visit www.mhcmarlins.com or call 252-269-9767.
