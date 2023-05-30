EMERALD ISLE — The first-ever Big Sky Bravery Trot 10K and 5K in Emerald Isle pulled in 73 runners on Saturday.
There were 54 runners who toed the line for the 5K and 19 in the 10K.
The brand-new event organized by a nonprofit organization of the same name works to directly support active-duty U.S. Special Operation Forces.
John Perrine, 34, of Morehead City was the 10K winner with a time of 35 minutes, 7.3 seconds. Monique Rico, 55, of Chantilly, Va. was the female division winner with a seventh-place time of 46:31.30.
Carson Rico, 16, of Chantilly, Va. captured the 5K race with a 16:11.30 time. Hali Bell, 24, of Wilmington won the female division and placed 20th overall with a 26:40.30 clocking.
Here are results of the race:
2023 BIG SKY BRAVERY TROT
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Monique Rico, 46:31.30; 2, Rebecca Dubay, 48:27.20; 3, Victoria Carswell, 51:56.80.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: 1, Lauren Key, 1:01:08.
30-39: 1, Christine Ward, 51:58.10; 2, Christina VanCleave, 53:04.50; 3, Susanna Fay, 56:42.50.
40-49: 1, Samantha Mehrlich, 1:12:13.
50-59: 1, Anne Paul, 1:01:21.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, John Perrine, 35:07.30; 2, Thomas Ross, 36:02.60; 3, Wyatt Johnson, 39:49.60.
19-and-under: 1, Joe Mehrlich, 1:12:13.
20-29: 1, Logan Edwards, 46:59.80; 2, Benjamin Lochamy, 48:28.20.
30-39: 1, Grant Sasser, 43:06.20; 2, Ben Causby, 45:41.50.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Robert Ashmun, 44:00.
70-and-over: None.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Hali Bell, 26:40.30; 2, Megan Parks, 27:44.80; 3, Makayla Provost, 31:04.
19-and-under: R. Smey, 40:46.40; 2, Ashley Murray, 40:48.10.
20-29: 1, Taylor O’Donoghue, 31:58.90; 2, Camille Schmidt, 34:07.80; 3, Macaela Johnson, 42:02.30.
30-39: 1, Carla Abee, 49:39.40; 2, Anna Lawrence, 49:41; 3, Krista Clark, 49:41.60.
40-49: 1, Jamie Loncar, 34:37.70; 2, Jennifer Crisante, 41:54; 3, Amy Anderson, 47:17.30.
50-59: 1, Angie Boyd, 47:26; 2, Dove Blanton, 49:20.30; 3, Rose French, 55:47.90.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Carson Rico, 16:11.30; 2, Santiago Ryce, 19:06.50; 3, Dominic Linares, 20:29.
19-and-under: 1, Cole Weimer, 21:38.30; 2, Bryce Cohen, 23:49.30; 3, Grant Flynn, 24:22.40.
20-29: 1, Jonathan Hodgson, 21:48.90; 2, Kyler Cavin, 24:00.60; 3, Conor O’Leary, 24:34.10.
30-39: 1, Alejandro Hernandez, 24:12.30; 2, Jason Fleenor, 26:09.50; 3,
40-49: 1, Jeremy Weimer, 27:52.70.
50-59: 1, Jim Blanton, 29:15.50; 2, Kevin Stewart, 29:27.90; 3, Thomas Flynn, 29:50.90.
60-69: 1, Spencer Olsen, 22:07.20; 2, Mike Hornby, 25:16.50; 3, Robert Lee, 28:32.80.
70-and-over: None.
