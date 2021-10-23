OCEAN — The Croatan football team overcame a slow start Friday in a 34-7 triumph over Dixon.
The Cougars scored three of their five touchdowns in the final 13 minutes of the game to move to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“We played much better in the second half,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I don’t know if we were flat or what, but we were kind of slow going in the first half, and Dixon came ready to play.”
Quincey Doneghy led the way with a career night, setting new marks in carries (15), yards (146) and touchdowns (four). He set his previous marks last week, going over 100 yards (106) for the first time and hitting double-digit carries (14) for the first time. He also scored twice for the first time in a 42-38 loss to Swansboro.
Doneghy scored from 5 yards out with 49 seconds left in the third quarter, ran in from 14 yards just 20 seconds into the fourth and then scooted 70 yards with 7:20 to go on the clock.
The Cougars were sitting pretty, much to the delight of a spirited student section, after Doneghy crossed the goal line to make it a 14-0 game late in the second quarter. Alex Barnes had scored and registered a two-point conversion early in the first quarter to put his team on the board first.
Barnes finished with 76 yards on nine carries.
Dixon cut the deficit in half just before halftime with quarterback Braden Tozier plunging in from 2 yards out. Tozier, who struggled with leg cramps during the game, directed his team down the field with a 34-yard screen pass to Avion James and a 28-yard screen pass to Luke Culver.
“Dixon played hard,” Gurley said. “We knew they wouldn’t roll over. They’ve definitely got some good players.”
The Bulldogs (1-6) are tied for the worst record in the conference (0-4) and have given up the most points in league play (138). They’ve shown fight of late, however, falling 29-12 to Swansboro (4-4, 3-1) in the previous game.
Croatan finally started to gain some momentum in the second half.
After rushing for 83 yards on 25 carries in the opening two quarters, the home team ran for 191 yards on 21 carries in the final two frames.
“Dixon gave us fits with certain things we wanted to do early on,” Gurley said. “They stuffed us a couple of times, hit us pretty good. It was good to see how our guys responded.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cougars gave up just 23 yards on defense in the second half.
“Our defense played so much better,” Gurley said. “It just really buckled down and started to make plays, and our offense got going and got in a rhythm.”
The defense came up with three interceptions in the game and surrendered just six first downs, including two in the second half.
Dixon will host Richlands (0-7, 0-4) in the regular season finale, while Croatan will host West Carteret (6-2, 4-0) on senior night.
Here are results of the game:
Dixon....................................... 0 7 0 0 - 7
Croatan.................................... 0 14 6 14 - 34
Dixon Croatan
6 First Downs 11
16-56 Rushes-yards 45-274
5-15-3 Passing 0-1-2
76 Passing yards 0
132 Total yards 274
4-27.8 Punts-average 2-43.5
3-1 Fumbles-lost 2-1
5-38 Penalties-yards 3-31
21 Return yards 9
Scoring Summary
C – Barnes 8 run (Barnes run), 8:21, 2nd.
C – Doneghy 5 run (run failed), 3:08, 2nd.
D – Tozier 2 run (Davis kick), 1:57, 2nd.
C – Doneghy 5 run (run failed), 0:49, 3rd.
C – Doneghy 14 run (run failed), 11:40, 4th.
C – Doneghy 70 run (Barnes run), 7:20, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Dixon – Martinez-Felix 3-53; Reed 3-13; Culver 7-(-3); Tozier 3-(-7). Croatan – Doneghy 15-146; Barnes 9-76; Barnett 7-21; Stephens 12-18; Thomas 2-7; Steffy 1-6.
PASSING: Dixon – Tozier 5-14-0-3-76; Culver 0-1-0-0-0. Croatan –Barnett 0-1-0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Dixon – James 2-34; Culver 1-28; Shoulders 1-11. Croatan – None.
