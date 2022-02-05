MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team gave its fans plenty to cheer about Thursday night in its first home game in nine days.
The Patriots (18-4) moved to 7-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 78-44 mercy-rule win over Croatan.
“That wasn’t bad,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “Any conference win is a good win.”
West has now won 17 games in a row over its county rival with its last loss coming on Dec. 7, 2012. Six consecutive victories have come by more than 30 points, while 14 straight have been by more than 20.
The Cougars (1-16) fell to 1-7 in league play.
The Patriots were firing on all cylinders from the jump ball, going for 27 points in the opening frame with six players scoring, including Jaxon Ellingsworth, who led four players in double figures with 16 points, after scoring 10 in the first.
Rob Cummings and Jamarion Montford each scored five points in the quarter. Cummings finished with 13, and Montford had seven.
The team hit three three-pointers in the quarter and finished the night with eight from beyond the arc.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” Mansfield said. “We got a bunch of guys in, played hard. We looked pretty good.”
Mansfield’s squad held a 43-19 advantage at the break.
After falling behind 27-7 after the first quarter, the Cougars responded, getting outscored just 16-12 in the second period.
“Our boys played hard,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “They played to the end. It’s easy to lay down when they are knocking down shots, and they shot the ball well again. Both times we’ve played them they have shot lights out.”
Six West players again scored in the third quarter as the home team fired up the Patriot Militia student section with a 26-12 run.
Dylan McBride put up six of his 11 points in the third quarter. Adam Cummings also had 11 points after scoring four in the third.
The Patriots and White Oak entered the night with one loss apiece in the league standings after the Vikings beat West 59-57 on Friday, Jan. 28. Swansboro provided the Patriots with a chance at an outright conference championship by getting by the Vikings 68-58 on Wednesday.
West will round out the regular season this week with a road game at Richlands (10-11, 3-4) on Tuesday and a home date with Dixon (5-15, 1-6) on Friday.
The Patriots hit the 40-point running clock mercy rule with their first basket of the fourth quarter by making it a 71-31 contest. Croatan outscored the home team 13-9 in the final eight minutes.
“They battled,” Sutton said. “That is all you can ask for. We stress to them to not quit. When things get going bad, keep up the intensity.”
Brett Eilertson stood out for Croatan, hitting six three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 25 points. Max Cardona scored 11 points. The team was without second-leading scorer Luke Green (10.1 points) and Ben Boyette.
The Cougars will host Swansboro (17-2, 5-2) on Tuesday and travel to Richlands on Friday.
“We’re going to have a breakout game,” Sutton said. “It’s building. We looked better at times tonight. The guys want a chance to prove themselves. They know they are better than what their record shows.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan................................7 12 12 13 - 44
West Carteret.................... 27 16 26 9 - 78
CROATAN (44) – Eilertson 25, Cardona 11, Bellamy 6, Graybil 2.
WEST CARTERET (78) – Ellingsworth 16, R. Cummings 13, McBride 11, A. Cummins 11, Montford 7, Graves 5, Starling 5, Whitaker 4, Collins 2, Jones 2, Stack 1, Hester 1.
