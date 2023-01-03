SWANSBORO — Two county wrestlers grabbed gold at the second-ever Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament on Monday.
Croatan’s Angelica Steffy won at 145 pounds and West Carteret’s Kenley Riley at 165 pounds.
Dixon was the team winner with 89 total points. South Brunswick placed second with 68 and Swansboro was third with 67. There were 13 teams in attendance, including Croatan in fifth place with 53 points and West tied for 11th with 20.
Riley (16-2) only wrestled twice for her title, taking a bye in the first round and defeating Swansboro’s Reilynn Swift (14-5) by a slim 6-5 decision. She reached the finals with a 3:19 pin of Swansboro’s Maggie Milbery (14-7).
Steffy had an easier finals matchup against Heide Trask’s Lauren Hall (8-2), pinning her in 57 seconds to win the gold. Steffy is a perfect 18-0 so far this season.
She wrestled four bouts, all ending in pins. She dispatched Bridgette Westbrook (16-9) of Swansboro in 1:54 to reach the finals. She recorded a 39-second pin of White Oak’s Annastasia Smith (0-10) in the first round and a 22-second pin of South Brunswick’s Natalia Sanchez (5-10) in the second.
Both Steffy and Riley will look to grab a medal in the 3A women’s east regional tournament slated for Jan. 26. The women’s invitational state tournament is set for Feb. 3-4.
Croatan had two other grapplers make the podium of their weight divisions, too, with Ashley Smith placing second at 145 pounds and Kaylum Mills third at 114.
Smith (7-6) reached her bracket’s finals match before getting pinned in 1:23 by Swansboro’s Sophia Sutton (19-2). Smith’s most impressive win of the day was a 5:51 third-period pin of Dixon’s Kaylee Shepherd (3-5) to reach the first-place match.
Mills (11-7) was knocked out of the winner’s bracket of her weight division in the first round when she was pinned in 3:37 by Ahriana Scales (13-5) of Pasquotank County.
She bounced back with three straight wins to reach the consolation finals, including a 3:38 pin of Lejeune’s Kadence Gordon (5-13). In the consolation finals, she was pinned in 1:05 by White Oak’s Brianna Macias (12-5).
