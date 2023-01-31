CARTERET COUNTY — When the county’s school bond referendum passed in November 2020, it included a long list of capital improvements to athletic facilities.
However, due to fluctuating costs and availability in building materials and labor over the last two years, those projects do not currently have a timeline or start date in place.
The original $42 million in bonds, approved by 72% of voters in the 2020 election, included a range of construction projects, improvements and renovations for 16 schools across the county.
Prices for construction projects have undeniably increased, while permits issued for projects have also reportedly decreased.
In May of last year, the National Homebuilders Association reported that the price of building materials increased by 30% over the previous two years. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed the largest spike in construction costs since 1970 – up 17.5% from 2020 to 2021.
However, while prices have been a hindrance, there has been no communication between the county and athletic directors at the three high schools about a timeline for any of the proposed projects.
“I wish we knew a schedule or a timeline,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “That’s what frustrates us. We just want to know when.”
The Carteret County News-Times received this statement from the county in regard to a future timeline for the proposed athletic projects: “The Board of Education decided to focus on safety projects and classroom additions at this time due to increased pricing. These projects are still slated, but there is no projected completion date at this time. We hope construction prices will go down in the near future.”
The state of construction costs and the difficulty in the allocation of funds that lost significant buying power since the referendum was passed is not lost on West Athletic Director Michael Turner.
“I think they’re going to have a lot of decisions they have to make,” he said, “and I don’t know how many of them are going to be popular.”
Confidence is low that the original slate of projects will come to fruition. East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee remembers when, at the start of the post-vote process, expectations were high as the wheels felt like they were turning.
“It seemed like everything was in place for a while,” Griffee said. “There was bidding going on for everything, the fields, the tennis courts, gym, but the time in which that process took place is when prices started skyrocketing.”
He added, “It sounded great and was something to look forward to. I’m not sure it’ll happen anymore. We’re not upset about it. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s just unfortunate.”
Approximately 39% of the funds available through the bonds were slated toward facilities that served the county’s student-athletes and physical education students.
The total budget was divided into three sections – Eastern Area, Morehead/Newport Area and Western Area.
The projects proposed saw $17.3 million directed to the Western Area, $11.7 million directed to the Morehead City/Newport Area and $7.3 million directed to the Eastern Area.
Of that $36.3 million, a total of $14.3 million was slated for athletic facilities, including four free-standing multipurpose gymnasiums that would double as hurricane shelters located at East Carteret, West Carteret, Croatan and White Oak Elementary.
Additionally, in the Eastern Area, the projects proposed at East Carteret were the relocation of sports fields, construction of six new tennis courts and resurfacing of the track.
In the Morehead City/Newport area, West Carteret was slated to also see relocation of its softball field, an update to the existing three tennis courts as well as the construction of three more courts, an expansion to the existing locker rooms and resurfacing of the track.
In the Western Area, projects proposed for Croatan included replacing the football field press box and the construction of six new tennis courts.
The proposed athletic facility projects made up a large percentage of two of the bond’s three areas of focus. They made up 88.5% of the Eastern Area’s total projects, 56.6% of those for the Morehead City/Newport Area and 39% for the Western Area.
In terms of athletic facilities, the largest of the proposed projects were the four multipurpose gymnasiums. Of the original $42 million total, just over $10 million was earmarked for their construction.
It's worth noting that the gymnasiums were intended for both school and community use. However, their impact on the day-to-day logistics of each high school’s athletic departments is significant.
“Right now, we have five sports using one gym between jayvee and varsity boys and girls basketball and wrestling,” Griffee said. “Our cheer team has to use the cafeteria.”
At Croatan, it’s the wrestling team that has to make use of the cafeteria. Other times, scheduling conflicts force teams to hold practices at nearby middle schools or in community churches.
The growing need for additional locker room space is also a challenge. At West, coaches repurposed a storage room as a locker room for its girls basketball teams since the existing facility was already being utilized by visiting schools.
Enrollment growth at Croatan has presented a similar challenge.
“We have an athletic locker room and a PE locker room,” Boal said. “It’s not enough. We have a ton of kids who just have to leave their stuff in the hallway.”
One of the least expensive projects slated for all three high schools was the construction of new tennis courts. Unlike the majority of neighboring county high schools, none of the three have a full set of six courts needed to host a match.
“Three courts are not enough,” Croatan tennis coach Jim Sheehan said. “You can’t do anything on three courts. You can’t play matches, and practicing on them is extremely difficult.”
Instead, all three schools travel to Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to rotate use of its courts for home matches. That is a 35-mile round trip drive for East players.
Sheehan certainly knows his way around a court. He started the boys and girls tennis program from scratch at Swansboro in 1997 and has spent the last 10 years coaching at Croatan.
When he saw new tennis courts were part of the proposed slate of projects, Sheehan went to work looking for a bid that could help move the project along.
The county doesn’t lack for resources for such construction. In the spring of 2020, a capital project from the board of education utilized the services of Jeff McCann, owner of Jack’s Waterfront Bar in Morehead City, to construct three new courts at East.
McCann, a Harkers Island native, became an expert on tennis courts growing up working for his father, Jack, who founded the tennis court construction company Calico Racquet Courts Inc. in 1970 and built the Spooners Creek Racquet Club in Morehead City.
“He’s one of the best around, and he lives right here,” Sheehan said. “Seemed like a no-brainer to me.”
Sheehan was told the county would likely break ground on new courts by the end of the year, but that did not happen.
“I think the folks in athletics have been very patient,” he said. “It’s frustrating not knowing. Personally, I’m a big boy. It won’t hurt my feelings to know the truth. If these things aren’t going to be built, just tell us.”
Sheehan acknowledged the inflated costs of materials such as asphalt and paint, but also pointed out the minimal construction materials and time needed to complete such a project.
“Those prices are not going to go down,” he said. “They’re going to stay at this level or probably go higher This is not a months-long project either. From start to finish, weather permitting, we’re talking 4-6 weeks maximum.”
While not responsible for providing capital improvements, the efforts of all three schools’ athletic booster clubs were lauded by the athletic directors.
“Our booster club is very, very strong,” Griffee said. “They know how to raise money and have a great relationship with the community. I’ve never needed anything that the sports department couldn’t get.”
