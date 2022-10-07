MOREHEAD CITY — Seventy-seven runners took part last weekend in the N.C. Seafood Festival Road Race.
Participants started on 4th Street in Morehead City and ran down Arendell Street for eight blocks before turning down 12th Street to go to Shackleford Street. They followed to 18th Street and then Evans Street before turning back.
There were 64 in the 5K and just 13 in the 10K.
County high school runners dominated the winners.
West Carteret’s Chance McCubbin won the male 5K in 19 minutes, 48 seconds, followed by teammate Nash Taylor in 21:40. Skip Walker took third in 22:04.
East Carteret’s Josiah Hynes captured the male 10K in 39:18. Jacob Thornburg was the runner-up in 40:38, followed by Lawrence David in 44:36.
Victoria Hutchens took the female 10K in 49:22. Kristin Jeffries placed second in 53:50, followed by Emily Floyd in 56:09.
Christina Cruz claimed the female 5K in 24:24, S. Fields finished second in 26:43, followed by Becky Jones in 27:32.
Here are results of the races:
Seafood Festival Road Race
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Christina Cruz, 24:24; S. Fields, 26:43; 3, Becky Jones, 27:32.
15-and-under: 1, S. Fields, 26:40; 2, P. David, 27:59.
16-19: 1, Margaret Ostrowski, 49:27.
20-29: 1, Brianna Magee, 28:47; 2, Kacey Medrano, 41:21; 3, Adrienne Carloni, 42:53; 4, Cassi Bostian, 44:43; 5, Darby Cody, 47:47; 6, Hannah Bell, 48:42; 7, Olivia Thorson, 48:42.
30-39: 1, Kristin Abraham, 29:21; 2, Jessica Carter, 32:22; 3, Tiffany Robinson, 33:18; 4, Barker Sinyard, 35:06; 5, Brooke Butler, 38:52; 6, Kelly Johnson, 41:21.
40-49: 1, Becky Jones, 27:28; 2, Shannon Collins, 37:42; 3, Alicia Taylor, 48:33.
50-59: 1, Wendy Bridges, 28:32; 2, Sherry Lattin, 33:10; 3, Cecilia Adams, 40:06; 4, Amy Akins, 43:30; 5, Sarah Bell, 44:58; 6, Karen Cody, 47:49; 7, Erin Ostrowski, 49:36.
60-69: 1, Ericha Cromwell Thompson, 39:00; 2, Jeanette Curtis, 42:48; 3, Paula Hildebrand, 52:35; 4, Marcia Williams, 52:59.
70-79: 1, Mattie Seaton, 36:20; 2, Cheryl Gerhart, 45:29.
Male
Overall: 1, Chance McCubbin, 19:48; 2, Nash Taylor, 21:40; 3, Skip Walker, 22:04.
15-and-under: 1, Chance McCubbin, 19:48; 2, Nash Taylor, 21:38; 3, B. David, 23:50; 4, N. Velueta, 23:52; 5, Luke Lattin, 33:10.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Michael Garner, 24:58; 2, Cody Cobb, 25:00; 3, Grady Sinyard, 35:07; 4, Mansell Carloni 42:53; 5, Tyler McDonald, 44:42.
30-39: 1, Nic Hause, 24:01; 2, Hugo Medrano, 26:08; 3, Walt O’Berry, 26:32; 4, Jeb Carter, 35:41; 5, Patrick Baltes, 36:07; 6, Rafi Arzhang, 44:19.
40-49: 1, Joshua Arthur, 27:01.
50-59: 1, Skip Walker, 22:04; 2, Rob Jackson, 22:10; 3, Dan Jetter, 27:26; 4, Frank Hall, 28:12; 5, Dave Gayeski, 35:15; 6, Jim Prewitt, 43:45; 7, Randy Davenport, 55:38.
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 33:15; 2, John Tracey, 35:54; 3, Homer Ray, 37:18; 4, James Carloni, 42:56; 5, Michael Curtis, 50:47.
70-69: 1, Ronnie Davenport, 39:13; 2, Bob Gentry, 39:38.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Victoria Hutchens, 49:22; 2, Kristin Jeffries, 53:50; 3, Emily Floyd, 56:09.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: 1, Emily Floyd, 56:17.
30-39: 1, None.
40-49: 1, Kristin Jeffries, 53:53.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 59:41; 2, Karen Hutchens, 1:03.49.
60-69: None.
70-79: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Josiah Hynes, 39:18; 2, Jacob Thornburg, 40:38; 3, Lawrence David, 44:36.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Jacob Thornburg, 40:38; 2, Lawrence David, 44:39; 3, Kevin Thayer, 1:08.41.
40-49: 1, Robert Walton, 53:35; 2, Shawn Jeffries, 54:26.
50-59: 1, Shannon Adams, 59:15.
60-69: 1, Richard Pino, 59:24.
70-79: None.
