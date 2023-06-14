Last week, I gave some background and interesting factoids to the sea turtles that nest here along the Crystal Coast. This week, I will summarize the 2022 season here in North Carolina as we now have at least two nests here in Emerald Isle.
Last year, the first nest was laid in early May (5/4/22) and the last very late in October (10/29/22) with the first hatching on July 12 and the last not until Nov 5. So, what was the distribution of turtles for 2022: loggerhead nests, 1,906; green nests, 40; Kemp’s Ridley nests, 7; leatherback nests, 4; and hawksbills, 0. The 2022 season was a good one for North Carolina with the nests above the previous two seasons. But how does that compare with other Atlantic coast nesting states? From north to south, just for loggerheads, the most common sea turtles here, Virginia is at the northern range and only recording 10 nests, compared to North Carolina its 1,906 nests, South Carolina with 7,973 nests, Georgia and its abbreviated coastline with 4,072 and Florida with a whopping 116,854 nests. Interestingly last year, there was a green sea turtle crawl reported as far north as in Nantucket in September and an actual loggerhead nest in New Jersey in July of 2022.
Closer to home, here in Emerald Isle where I live, we had a total of 31 nests, a little above normal with an average hatch rate of 70 percent. Over the years, DNA has been taken from one egg from each nest to monitor the mom’s nesting habits and has been stunningly revealing. This year, there were 15 unique mothers laying nests here in Emerald Isle with two new moms added to the list. One mother was not identified in laying a nest in 12 years, that is from 2010 to 2022, another not for 10 years from 2012 to 2022 and one not for 5 years from 2017 to 2022. Normally, from the DNA data. the average nesting cycle has been observed to be every two to three years. Also from DNA data, one mom, here in Emerald Isle, No. 3,538, aka “Old Faithful,” laid five nests this year and is responsible for 24 nests since 2011. The DNA data has really revolutionized our understanding of sea turtle nesting habits.
Next week, I will have suggestions on how you can help contribute to the success of our sea turtle program.
So, how’s the fishin’?
We all are familiar with the extensive artificial reef program here in North Carolina, but I would like to point out one in particular, AR 330, which is a somewhat underutilized state reef, is a little farther out than some of the most popular, being 11.9 miles from Beaufort Inlet and a bit deeper at 65 feet or so but has a wealth of structure of concrete pipe and domes, aircraft, box cars and scuttled ships, etc., and has been hot with amberjacks and false albacore lately, even on topwater (thanks Capt. Lee Winkleman, Top Gun Fishing).
It is also great for flounder and some grouper and other bottom dwellers along with kings and cobia. I’ve even seen a conger eel caught there. (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/artificial-reefs).
The inside action continues to be good targeting speckled trout in their summer spawning areas, still with good topwater action along with scattered schools of slot reds. Speaking of reds, according to Capt. Gary Dubiel, the old red drum fishery has already begun in the Neuse/Pamlico area. He is doing well with his specialty, the popping cork, on conventional or fly gear. They’re here!
Speaking about “they’re here,” so are the cobia with fish up to 72 pounds being weighed being which was surprisingly landed along the Town Creek Marina docks. Most fish are hooked close to the beach and mainly on fresh menhaden baits. There are quite a few undersized fish as well, so measure twice, fillet once! The minimum size is 36-inch fork length. Check out NCDMF proclamation: FF-11-2023 for current regulations on cobia.
Now for the fishing piers, which had somewhat of a slow week:
Oceanana Pier reports a slower week for Spanish mackerel and blues with pigs, sea mullet and pompano on the bottom.
Bogue Inlet Pier was slow all last week, especially bottom fishing. There were smallish Spanish, blues to 4 pounds, one pompano on a piece of fresh pork, and I saw a big lizardfish. Interestingly, there have been a number of big speckled trout, including a 3.5-pounder weighed in and a citation fish lost at the net and a 2.2-pound gray trout caught on a Sabiki rig. The missed “citation” fish hit a GotCha plug being jigged up and down right next to the pier. Bogue Inlet Pier has weighed in four kings so far this year up to 40.5 pounds and a 20-pound barracuda. Early last week, there was a huge school of menhaden drifting by the pier, but the only hookup was a shark from this bait ball. I’ve seen more menhaden schools in the sound as well while getting my morning water temperatures.
Seaview Pier reports reds slot and above, Spanish and blues with a bunch of flounder.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish and blues, specks to 4 pounds and some sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reports nice speckled trout, especially at night, and Spanish and blues early and late in the day.
When the weather cooperated, the offshore fishing has been good in weed fields near the Big Rock, especially for mahi, taken on topwater baits, along with wahoo, and yes, billfish, just in time for the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament which is now underway (https://tournament.thebigrock.com/).
