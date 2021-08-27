MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team walked off the pitch Wednesday with a 3-0 record, not something that can be said about the program in a long time.
No one on the field after the 1-0 victory over Havelock knew exactly when the last time the team started a season 3-0, but it certainly hasn’t been in the last decade. The 2016 team – head coach Noah Lewis’ senior season – won three of its first four, and the 2015 squad went eight matches without a loss, but it technically started the year 2-0-1.
Lewis was ecstatic after the win, but he also knew it wasn’t his team’s prettiest performance. A goal right before the break gave the Patriots their second one-goal win – they also beat Havelock 2-1 on Aug. 19 – but the offense was otherwise opportunistic at best.
“This was a weird one,” Lewis said. “It definitely wasn’t our best performance, but Havelock is a tough team. They parked the bus, and they were ready for our attack. We were able to stay on the ball, but I want us to be more confident with that possession.”
The goal came from senior striker Rob Cummings in the 39th minute. Parker Wood had a throw-in get headed right back to him, but he answered with a powerful header that, after a bounce, was headed again by Logan Klott into Cummings’ lap. After he made his turn, the striker put it right through the well-positioned Havelock keeper.
“It was great goal-scoring instinct,” Lewis said. “He knew where the goal was, had his back turned to it and then turned his man with a great finish.”
On the other end, with its defense stacked against the Patriots, Havelock struggled to produce much on offense. It relied on the counterattack with senior forward Ethan Reiff staying on an island in the top third of the field. West had to chase down more than a handful of long passes attempting to reach Reiff.
“It’s hard for your back line to maintain concentration with that,” Lewis said, “to go from not having to defend for 10 minutes to turn around and cook.”
One of the Rams’ best chances came from a defender, Sammy Markey. He had a long lead on a pass in the final two minutes, but West defender Davis Adams reached him and knocked him off the ball without a foul called before he could take a shot against Patriot keeper Matthew Roberts.
“Davis had 40 yards to make up on that guy,” Lewis said. “He’s quick, and he showed it there. It’s hard to control yourself when you’re going at that speed, but he played it smart and prevented the goal attempt.”
Roberts, for his part, only needed one save in the game to cement his first clean sheet of the season.
The Patriots have reason to celebrate, but Lewis is wary of the challenges ahead. All three of West’s wins have come against winless teams – Havelock (0-3) and New Bern (0-3) – but J.H. Rose (2-0) and Washington (1-1) are next on the nonconference schedule. Then the tough 3A Coastal Conference schedule starts with a trip to Swansboro.
“I know our conference will be a different beast,” Lewis said. “We’re progressing, but I don’t want to develop false confidence. There is still work to do.”
West will host J.H. Rose on Tuesday and the Pam Pack on Thursday before taking a week off.
