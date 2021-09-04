MOREHEAD CITY — There’s no escaping it – a prep sports team going into COVID-19 quarantine is as inevitable now as it ever has been.
Just this past week alone, the Croatan varsity volleyball team and the East Carteret football team went into quarantine protocol. The Cougars missed two volleyball matches, and the Mariners saw their matchup at home Friday with Croatan postponed without a reset date yet.
The rise of the Delta variant over the final leg of the summer tipped coaches off to what would be another challenging school year of sports. One month into the fall season, however, the biggest issue has been clarity.
What does it mean for the team when a student-athlete tests positive? How do masks play a role? Why are extracurricular activities being treated differently than the classroom?
The answers to these questions are not entirely clear right now, which is a major difference between the end of the 2020-2021 school year and the beginning of this one.
“Last year, I’d been through it so much, I knew exactly how it worked and what to do,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “This year, I don’t know. There’s not a lot of guidance. From the county, the only thing I’ve been advised about is what the guidelines are as a teacher. We haven’t really been given guidelines for sports.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association was in the driver’s seat for quarantine protocol. The state organization, facing proposed threatening legislation to limit its power, has since backed off, instead allowing each school district and county to decide its own best course of action.
That has led to holes in policy, however, as athletic directors and coaches seek to find consistent answers.
“I’m still trying to get clarification,” Croatan athletic director Dave Boal said. “It’s a little frustrating right now because it feels like it changes every day. We just want to know. I want to be able to tell the athletes, coaches and parents what it is exactly, and I can’t right now.”
At the county level, the Board of Education is following the protocols outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit. No further mandated guidelines have been set forth by the school system or the NCHSAA.
According to the Toolkit, quarantine is required for an individual who has been a close contact (within six feet for at least 15 minutes cumulatively over a 24-hour period) of someone who is determined positive with COVID-19.
There are three exceptions that apply: individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered and do not have symptoms, and situations in which students are unvaccinated, but both parties were masked appropriately.
The discrepancy comes when students leave the academic classroom to pursue extracurricular activities.
“If you’re in class, or on a bus, or something school related,” Griffee said, “and you’re wearing a mask or have been vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine. But that doesn’t matter with extracurricular activities. So, even if you’re wearing a mask in practice, it doesn’t matter. You still have to quarantine.”
At West Carteret, Athletic Director Michael Turner is more confident in his understanding of the protocols as he takes every step possible to prevent a full-team quarantine.
“We’re taking every precaution we can,” Turner said. “We’re treating this school year very similar to how we treated last spring. We don’t want to quarantine. If we have to play without a player or two, that’s the way it goes. But we want to play.”
In addition to wearing masks when not playing and maintaining distance when possible, West is videotaping its practices to aid in the logistics of tracing when a positive case arises.
However, positive cases still do happen, and when they do, it’s often outside the realm of a coach’s control.
“The places where we’re running into trouble,” Turner said, “are the soft spots we can’t control, like lunchtime when they have to take their masks off or riding in the car with someone.”
So far, the only team-wide quarantine at West has been for its jayvee volleyball squad, which attended a jamboree before the season.
When a positive case is determined, the information is passed over to the school’s principal, then to the school nurse who performs the necessary tracing to determine which students and/or coaches must quarantine.
“I feel like between our administration, the school nurse, myself and our coaches, I’m supremely confident with what we’re doing,” Turner said. “Every time the phone rings, we follow the steps and wait to find out what we need to do.”
The challenge of working around quarantines isn’t limited to the county teams, either. So far this season, six of the nine varsity football games among the three high schools have either seen a change in opponent or a change in date due to the opposing team entering quarantine protocol.
“Lining up another opponent last-second is brutal,” Turner said. “Finding another team with a similar open date is not easy. And you can’t just postpone the game for another time, usually. The season is finite. The playoffs start when they start, and your record dictates where you end up.”
Add to that, each county has the choice to determine its own guidelines. That leads to uneven applications of CDC guidelines and a level of uncertainty that simply didn’t exist in the spring.
“Every county is different,” Boal said. “So, if one county has a protocol that is a little different from ours, we don’t play the game. There’s a lot of gray area right now, and it’s tough to predict what’s going to happen next.”
