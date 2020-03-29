(Note: This is the second of a three-part series that will be available on the web today starting at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m. and noon.)
MOREHEAD CITY — Running events are shut down for the foreseeable future, so to fill the gap in news about road racing, the News-Times caught up with a trio of county marathon competitors to see what they have been up to in recent months:
Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly feels fortunate that he was able to squeeze in one more race before the coronavirus shutdown.
The Beaufort resident is an avid hand-crank wheelchair marathoner, and the Myrtle Beach Marathon he competed in on March 7 was one of the very last major races in the country before concerns over COVID-19 prompted cancellations and postponements nationwide.
The locale may have been beachy, as Kelly is well familiar with, but temperatures actually took a dive that weekend.
“As a matter of fact, it was downright cold after several weeks of very nice weather,” Kelly said. “And downright windy. The predicted winds were 20 mph. It was an off day for me. I felt like I was well-trained, but the wind and the cold seemed to zap me. I felt a lot like I did in (the) Boston (Marathon in 2018).”
It was Kelly’s 10th time participating in the Myrtle Beach Marathon, clocking a time of 4 hours, 24 minutes, 5.75 seconds. It was his second major race of the year, following a trip to Fort Lauderdale in January for the AIA Marathon, where he finished in 3:13:27. His wife, Sally, ran the half marathon in 2:43:16.
“We spent the week prior in west central Florida training,” Kelly said. “There is a “rail trail” approximately 46 miles in length called the Withlacoochee State Trail. It is an abandoned stretch of railway that has been paved as a multi-use path. I have found that such intensive distance training before a marathon helps me lower my times.”
Kelly, who has competed in over 100 marathons and half marathons, will race in a new state in October, the St. George Marathon in Utah.
“It will be a long trip,” he said, “but I plan to do some training along the way to prepare and to enjoy some of the Southern Rockies.”
Heidi Tucker
Heidi Tucker was in New York City in November for her second running of the city’s famed Marathon.
The Pine Knoll Shores resident ran it once as a guide runner for Kelly, but this was her first solo venture. She completed the race in an impressive 3:12:00.
“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “Every step of the 26.2 miles, there were people lining the streets cheering you on. It was incredible. It was also a really good tour of all five boroughs in New York City.”
Tucker was hoping to connect with another county resident at the race, Dr. Andrew Kiluk of Oceanside Pediatrics, but the sheer volume of runners (50,000) didn’t allow her.
“I never saw him the entire time, that’s how big the marathon is,” Tucker said. “I’ve done big events before, but I think I was naive when I thought we could stick together until the start time. We had a 6 a.m. bus to get to a 9:40 start. That’s the kind of morning it was. I told him, ‘I’ll just see you on the bus,’ but there must have been 10,000 people trying to line up at that one particular bus stop.”
Tucker hasn’t run in any events since that one but feels for her fellow runners who were prepping for an upcoming race that has now been postponed or outright canceled.
“It hasn’t affected my routine,” she said. “I didn’t have a specific goal race for this spring, nothing that I was training really hard for. It feels like more of an outlet right now instead of a goal. I do feel bad for the people who were training really hard for upcoming races, people like Mitch Gay (of Morehead City) who was preparing for the Tobacco Road Marathon (in Cary on March 15). People who had put in all the hard work, and of course, they understand the reasoning for the cancellations or postponements, but there’s definitely a loss of motivation when you put in a huge training block and lose the event. You’re not sure what to do after that.”
Tyler Pake
Tyler Pake has been dealing with an injury of late, so he hasn’t participated in any major events.
The Beaufort native currently lives in Cary but visits his family on the Crystal Coast often. His last race was just a 5K, a first-place finish in the Beaufort Bridge Run in November with a time of 18:32.31.
“I’m running what I can, but I’m probably going to have to get an MRI or something,” Pake said. “It’s weird. It’s my first injury that hasn’t recovered with regular rest and physical therapy exercises.”
Pake plans on running The Bear in Linville on Thursday, July 9, a grueling five-mile race over 1,568 feet of elevation up Grandfather Mountain. He ran it for the first time last year with Anne Wheatley, a former county resident who now lives in Asheville, finishing 19th overall with a time of 37:24.9. Wheatley placed 35th overall and third in the female division with a 39:51.4 clocking.
“It was really hard but really fun,” Pake said. “We were lucky, too, because it was a really clear day when we ran it, and the views were spectacular.”
