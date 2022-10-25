With sometimes dwindling of public water access to beach, sound and rivers, it’s always nice – no not nice but important – to see efforts to preserve access for current residents and generations to come.
In recent memory, large tracts of local backwater access points come to mind. First is Emerald Isle Woods along Coast Guard Road in Emerald Isle, some 40 acres once destined for housing development, and more recently, the 56-acre Boathouse Creek tract in Cedar Point.
One of my favorite places to put my kayaks in is at the small boat ramp in the Cedar Point Campground which is located within the Cedar Point Recreation Area-Tideland Nature Trail. This is located off the VFW Road as you go north from the Emerald Isle bridge on Highway 58. The water is shallow, full of oyster bars and sea grasses and surrounded by marsh and maritime forest. The wildlife is abundant with osprey, bald eagles, horned owls, deer and other critters. It also hosts good drum and flounder fishing.
As you look across Boathouse Creek, you can’t help but notice the pier and gazebo. I have fished the structure from my kayak, catching any number of red drum around the pier. Of course, in September 2018, Hurricane Florence took its toll on the pier and woods surrounding the property. In April 2019, the property, 56 acres and its 3,500 feet of pristine shoreline, was purchased by the town of Cedar Point from the North Carolina Masons, and after clearing the Florence debris, hiking trails were opened to the public in November 2019.
More recently, the pier was rebuilt to a length of 200 feet with a covered shelter at the end, along with picnic tables. This past summer, a canoe and kayak launch, floating dock was installed, greatly enhancing the facility. So these days, you can hike the trails, fish from the pier and launch your kayak to explore the local creek and surrounding areas or to fish.
For fishing, you have many options – the creek around the pier, the back bay area that boarders the Cedar Point Nature Trail, or with a little effort, you can paddle out to Jones Island in the White Oak River, which is cool to walk around and has deep-water channels around it, along with very fishy oyster bars. I like fishing the back bay area, especially just outside the nature trail bridges that go over a small creek, especially on the falling tide. There is always a lot of bait there, finger mullet and shrimp as well, along with hungry drum and flounder outside the mouth of the creek where I have landed slot red drum and flounder pushing 4 pounds.
Obviously, live bait, finger mullet or shrimp, are great choices there, but my mantra has always been metal, plastic or sometimes wood. Topwater baits work well in the shallows, which also keep out most boats except around high tide. I also like to work soft plastics or Gulp! baits on a light jig head, 1/8th or 1/16th ounce often on a cork to keep it off the bottom. You can “fan” cast the area, drift with the wind or slow troll your baits. Spinner baits are also very effective. Even on windy days, you can effectively fish the creek and bay since there are wind shadows to protect you due to the varied coastline of the area.
So where is this located? The Boathouse Creek Park is located at the end of Masonic Avenue in Cedar Point. To get there, from Cedar Point Boulevard (Highway 24), turn at the light between Neuse Sport Shop and Performance East and follow the road directly into the park. It’s a gem! Give it a try whether you fish, want to walk your dog or hike the trails. If you want to check out some history of the area, see the great article by Brad Rich, which was republished in the Coastal Review in 2019: https://coastalreview.org/2019/04/cedar-point-closes-on-town-park-property/.
Now for the fishing.
With the recent “little chill” and water temperatures falling into the 60s for the first time since spring, inside fishing has perked up with good catches of red drum, black drum and speckled trout.
The specks and reds are schooling up nicely and feeding on the still plentiful mullet, anchovies and shrimp in our backwaters. Interestingly, there are large numbers of small shrimp in the backwaters and creeks seemingly keeping the reds and specks inside, delaying their exits into the ocean waters.
Also, last week and early this week too, I have noticed large numbers of 4-inch finger mullet in the surf around the pier, just mulling around, not migrating but sitting down near the bottom lazily swimming with no direction or urgency. But they are there and easily cast-netted from the pier.
On Monday morning, the signs were not good. We expect to see some semblance of speckled trout in the surf, especially stacked up to the east of our fishing piers and a line of trout anglers strung down the beach casting their favorite MirrOlures. All I saw was a collection of white pickup trucks with anglers mulling and gabbing and no one wetting a line. People on the pier were throwing soft plastic grubs with little or no success.
There are some hot spots in the area, the Morehead City Turning Basin and Cape Lookout for almost anything, including predatory, with non-stop action of albacore, blues and Spanish mackerel. Thingma Jigs are still the hot bait. By the way, 68 degrees is often the lower temperature for Spanish mackerel, although if the food is plentiful, I’ve seen them stay around to 65 degrees, exiting around Cape Lookout and the east side of the shoals.
There have also been good reports of Spanish, albies and blues outside of Bogue Inlet, although the water temperature is pushing the middle 60s already. In addition, there are both spots and sea mullet starting to show around Beaufort Inlet and the Topsail pier, so it looks like we may have good fall runs of both.
One fish that has shown nicely on the surf from Ocracoke to Topsail Island, including Bogue Banks and Onslow Beach, are the pompano, with nice citation catches to 4 pounds being weighed in. Onslow Beach has also shown good catches of sea mullet and black drum. Bogue Banks surf is disappointingly quiet. There are some pompano, chopper blues and false albacore but almost no catches of red drum on bait or artificials.
For the piers, action is slowly heating up with all the Bogue Banks and Topsail piers reporting scattered mixed baits, with trout and pompano showing and a typical cornucopia of fall fish, but a noticeable dearth of fall kings that we often see.
Oceanana Pier reported blues, albies, Spanish, sea mullet, puffers and pompano.
Bogue Pier had a slow week with blues, few small pompano, some specks, a few sea mullet and croakers, and some puffers.
Seaview Pier reported that they were swamped with blues, also some small Spanish, big gray trout to 3 and 4 pounds, spots and over-slot reds, but no kings.
Surf City Pier reported spots, blues, Spanish, puffers and some sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reported blues and Spanish early and late and spots and sea mullet at night.
One offshore nugget, along with the continued good catches of wahoo, were blackfin tuna and king mackerel at Northwest Places, and that’s under 15 miles out of Beaufort Inlet.
