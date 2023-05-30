HOLLY SPRINGS — The Morehead City Marlins collected their first win of the season Monday with a 7-2 tilt at the Holly Springs Salamanders.
After three straight days of canceled games due to inclement weather, the Marlins hit the road for the second consecutive game to move to 1-1 on the season. They opened the summer on Thursday with a 7-6 loss to the Wilmington Sharks in 11 innings.
The summer collegiate team was slated to open at home on Tuesday this week, welcoming the Sharks to Big Rock Stadium.
The Marlins broke the game open in the third inning at Holly Springs with a Landon Choboy (Mount Olive) homer to score himself and Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) who got on with a single. Zach Marriott (Hendrix) scored off a Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) single after reaching on a double to give the Fish a 3-0 lead coming out of the frame.
After a run from Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) in the fourth inning and another from Campbell in the fifth, Morehead City padded the lead with two more runs in the eighth.
Michael Gould (Maryville) reached on a single and scored off a Bernstein single, while Bernstein scored off a single from Marriott.
Dan Tauken (Albany), Gould, Bernstein, Choboy, Marriott and Campbell each had two hits in the game.
The Marlins didn’t allow a run from the Salamanders (0-3) until the ninth inning when Jordan Ardoin (LSU-Alexandria) hit a homer to also drive in Andrew Grande (Walters State).
On the mound, Jack Eshleman (Hamilton) started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and walking one with just three hits and no runs allowed.
Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) pitched two innings in relief with just one strikeout but no hits or runs allowed. Trent Anderson (Missouri-St. Louis) closed out the game, striking out four in two innings with three hits and one earned run allowed.
Holly Springs’ Ryan Turbeville (Oklahoma Baptist) was the losing pitcher in the game, giving up nine hits and four earned runs with two batters struck out.
--------------
The Marlins dropped a thrilling first game of the season against the Sharks in their 7-6 loss.
The scoring started in the second inning when Marlins designated hitter Evan Leibl (West Texas A&M) scorched a ball over the high wall in center field for the Marlins’ first home run of the year.
The Sharks bounced right back with a score of their own in the bottom half of the inning when Carson Villalta (Alabama-Huntsville) crossed the plate on an error by Youngblood at second. The Sharks took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning, capped by Cam Hassert’s (Villanova) two-RBI single.
Coming into the top of the fifth inning down 4-1, the Marlins turned up the heat with a Tauken single and a Choboy two-run dinger to bring the Marlins within one.
RBI singles by Ryan Bellamy (Chowan) and Youngblood opened the sixth frame. The Marlins took a 5-4 lead looking for more, but a slick 4-6-3 double play by Villalta at second held the line for the Sharks.
Following the seventh-inning stretch, a play that produced two throwing errors for Morehead City gifted the Sharks another run to pull the scoring even at five.
Pitching shone brightly in the eighth, as Andy Cook (Lenoir-Rhyne) struck out the Marlins in order in the top of the inning, and the Fish’s Jacob Kroeger (Maryville) returned the favor, striking out three Sharks in the bottom half.
With a chance to break through in the ninth inning, both teams mustered a hit, but neither could bring a run across.
Small ball prevailed in the 10th, as both teams scored their designated runners placed at second base to begin extra innings. Bernstein began the 11th as the placed runner for the Marlins and advanced to third on a groundout by Choboy, but the Marlins were left scoreless in the top of the frame.
Wilmington took the final lead in the bottom of the frame, with Drew Sturgeon (Central Arkansas) scoring from third on an Ethan Wilder (Ethan Wilder) sacrifice squeeze bunt to closing pitcher Josiah Zamora (Georgetown), who flipped it back to the plate just behind a diving Sturgeon who scored the winning run for the Sharks.
Next up for the Marlins this week is a home game against the Wake Forest FUNGO on Wednesday, followed by a road game at the Sharks on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
MOREHEAD CITY MARLINS BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins.................003 110 020 - 7 14 1
Salamanders.........000 000 002 - 2 6 1
WP – Eshleman
LP – Turbeville
Marlins leading hitters: Gould 2-6, RBI, run; Bernstein 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Choboy 2-5 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Marriott 2-5 (2B), RBI, run; Campbell, 2-2, RBI, run; Tauken 2-5; Youngblood 1-5, run; Falor 1-5.
Salamanders leading hitters: Ardoin 2-4 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Peterson 1-4; Quinones 1-4; Kross 1-4; Sykes 1-4.
