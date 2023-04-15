CARTERET COUNTY — This was another banner year for county student-athletes at the college level.
The roster numbers during the 2022-2023 school calendar went above 70 for the third time in four years with 74 and hit the second-best mark since the News-Times started tracking the metric nine years ago.
The number of former county student-athletes at the college level dipped below 70 for the first time in three years in 2021-2022 but held strong with 68.
There were 70 in 2020-2021 after hitting the 70-mark for the first time in the previous year with a record-high 76.
A strong upswing has taken place after the number hit the 60-mark for the first time in the 2018-2019 school year at 63.
In the first four years the News-Times tracked the metric, the number never went above 52.
Former county student-athletes at the college level has averaged 70 over the past five years after averaging 50 in the first four.
Nearly 40% of the 74 on college rosters competed on the Division I level with 28 participating. Another 23 were in Division II.
There were 16 in Division III, six in junior college and one at the NAIA level.
Soccer and track and field combined to supply more than 35% of the student-athletes with 14 playing soccer and 13 competing in track and field.
There were nine in baseball and eight apiece in basketball, football and softball.
There were four in swimming, three each in volleyball and wrestling, and two apiece in cross country and golf.
There was one each in beach volleyball, lacrosse and rowing.
Of the 74 former county student-athletes at the next level, 40 were male and 34 were female.
East Carolina had the most former county student-athletes with six.
UNC Greensboro, Barton, William Peace, Chowan and Lenoir Community College each had three.
UNC Wilmington, Campbell, Mount Olive, UNC Pembroke, Methodist and Meredith had two apiece.
N.C. State, Appalachian State, UNC Charlotte, Western Carolina, Davidson, Fayetteville State, Wingate, Lees-McCrae, Pfeiffer, Brevard, Catawba, Montreat and Pitt Community College each had one.
Twenty-four out-of-state schools featured former county student-athletes, including Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State, Radford (Va.), Averett (Va.), Ferrum (Va.), Bridgewater (Va.), Randolph-Macon College (Va.), Charleston Southern (S.C.), Coastal Carolina (S.C.), USC Upstate (S.C.), Erskine (S.C.), Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg (Pa.), Chestnut Hill (Pa.), Bluefield State (W. Va.), Concord (W. Va.), Stetson (Fla.), Jacksonville (Fla.), UC Santa Cruz (Calif.), Copper Mountain College (Calif.), U.S. Naval Academy (Md.), U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Conn.), Indiana Tech and Arizona State.
SCHOOL BREAKDOWN
Croatan led the way outright for the first time in six years with the most student-athletes at the college level with 33. It’s the first time the Cougars have hit the 30-mark. Their previous high came in 2016-2017 with 29.
Croatan had averaged 24 during the previous five years.
Of the 33 for the Cougars at the next level, 18 were male and 15 were female.
They had 11 in Division I, 14 in Division II, seven in Division III and one in NAIA.
Soccer continued to be the leader for Croatan with nine.
There were seven in track and field.
There were four in baseball, three in swimming, two apiece in football, basketball and volleyball, and one each in beach volleyball, cross country, lacrosse, softball and wrestling.
West Carteret saw its numbers fall for the second year in a row after hitting a county all-time high of 36 in 2020-2021. The Patriots had 27 this year after producing 29 last year. They’ve averaged 31 over the past four years after averaging 23 in the first five years. West became the first school to hit the 30-mark with 32 in 2019-2020.
Of the Patriots’ 27 collegiate student-athletes, 15 were male and 12 were female.
They had 10 in Division I, seven apiece in Division II and Division III, and three in junior college.
Softball and baseball tied for the top spot with five each, followed by basketball, soccer and track and field with three apiece.
There were two each in football and golf.
There was one apiece in cross country, rowing, swimming, volleyball and wrestling.
East Carteret saw its numbers go up for the second straight year with 14.
The Mariners had 12 last year and 11 in the previous year after a record-high of 17 in 2019-2020.
They have averaged 13 during the past five years after averaging six in the first four years.
Of the 14 for East at the next level, there were seven male and seven female.
There were seven in Division I, two each in Division II and Division III, and three in junior college.
The Mariners had four in football, three apiece in basketball and track and field, two each in soccer and softball, and one in wrestling.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
A pair of Croatan student-athletes shined in the pool this year.
Tink Niebel helped the UNC Wilmington women capture their first conference championship in 17 years at the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Swimming and Diving Championship.
The Seahawks didn’t just win this, they dominated, scoring a program-record 803 points to pull away from William & Mary with 534.5.
Niebel earned a bronze medal by swimming the second leg of the Seahawks’ 400-yard freestyle relay that finished in 3 minutes, 19.54 seconds. She was also seventh in the final of the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.82.
Niebel was part of seven top-10 finishes at the CAA championship meet in her career, including four top-five finishes.
Lyndsey Reeve recorded a time of 4:56.40 in the 500-yard freestyle to finish third in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships in her senior year at Pennsylvania.
The Quakers placed fourth out of 23 teams with 232 points.
In the Ivy League Championships, Reeve placed eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a 16:48.99 clocking.
The Quakers finished sixth out of eight teams with 832 points.
David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon College (RMC) put together the best football season in program history with a spectacular senior campaign.
The senior led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in receiving yards (1,189) and receiving touchdowns (13) on 41 catches. No other receiver in the conference had 1,000 yards or double-digit touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets, who ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Poll, won 11 games in a season for the first time, finishing 11-1. The offense led the way as RMC ranked ninth in the country in scoring (43.5 points per game) and 12th in total offense (484.2 yards per game).
The team made its fifth appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs and hosted a postseason game for only the second time, earning a 35-28 win over SUNY Cortland in the first round to capture its first-ever home playoff victory.
Kelly Hagerty made the most of her time on the basketball court for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
She averaged 5.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.7 minutes per game. The sophomore ranked second on the team in blocks and first in shooting percentage (45.2%).
The Bears ended the year 13-13 overall and 5-5 to finish sixth out of 11 teams in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.
Former Cougars also showed well on the volleyball court and soccer pitch.
Shelby Waltrip proved to be one of Ferrum’s best volleyball players in her sophomore season, ranking first in assists (443), second in digs (244) and aces (36), and third in kills (158) and blocks (46).
The Panthers went 9-19 overall and 1-11 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
MJ Klaumann appeared in 20 matches in her freshman season at USC Upstate, playing in 38 sets. She recorded 36 kills and led the team with a .278 hitting efficiency. She registered 29 total blocks, and added 11 digs and one service ace.
The Spartans went 6-23 overall and 3-13 in the Big South Conference.
Kaia Richardson helped the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team put together the best season in program history.
The senior ranked fourth on the team in points (16), tied for fourth in goals (six), tied for fifth in assists (four) and sixth in shots on goal (14).
The Eagles finished with a 13-4-1 record and a program-best 9-1 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
Bridgewater also earned the top seed in the league tournament for the first time in program history and set program records in goals and points in a season.
Richardson was also a part of the program's first-ever conference title in 2020-2021.
Freshman defender Garrett Boucher was the only player at Concord to start in all 18 games during the fall season.
He registered one assist as the team went 4-12-2 overall and 3-12-1 in the Mountain East Conference.
Grace Tulevech highlighted the former West Carteret student-athletes at the next level.
One of only a handful of county athletes to ever earn a Division I volleyball scholarship, she transferred to Radford after a standout career at Lafayette.
She helped the Highlanders finish .500 or better in conference play for the first time in four years with an 8-8 record in the Big South Conference.
Radford placed fifth in the nine-team league.
Tulevech, who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, ranked third on the team in both kills (182) and blocks (50).
She was previously part of a Lafayette class that turned a 0-16 record in the Patriot League as freshmen to a senior season mark of 12-4 and a runner-up finish in the conference.
The Leopards (15-10) captured the most wins and highest league standing in their history.
Tulevech ranked second on the team with 207 kills, tallying double-digit kills in 11 of 25 matches, and was third on the team with 45 blocks. She ranked 10th in the Patriot League with a .254 hitting percentage.
Briggs Cloutier was part of the UC Santa Cruz 800-yard freestyle relay team that captured gold at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships and set the school record in a time of 6:41.41 seconds.
The freshman also finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.08.
The Banana Slugs took the runner-up spot in the team competition, posting 801.5 points to be edged out by Biola for the title by 24 points.
Raine Greene joined teammate Kyra Delaney to make history for the William Peace women’s soccer program as the first players in program history to earn all-region honors.
Both were named United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region.
Greene, who was also named to the USA South Conference First Team, scored eight goals and dished out four assists to help the Pacers secure the best finish in program history with an 11-6 record in her senior season.
The team also hosted a league tournament game for the first time in program history.
Alex Alteus put up 37 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and two pass breakups from his linebacker spot in his redshirt junior season at Stetson.
The UNC Pembroke transfer led the team in forced fumbles, ranked second in sacks and third in tackles for loss for a Hatters team that went 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Pioneer League.
His top performance came in a 39-14 loss to Princeton with 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Spencer Maxwell had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season at Averett.
East Carteret saw four former student-athletes suit up for Division I football teams last fall.
Maceo Donald was a key member of the four special teams units (kickoff, punt, kickoff return, punt return) for East Carolina.
The redshirt senior, who logged nearly 250 special teams snaps in 34 career games, returned a kickoff 16 yards against Campbell and returned three for 35 yards versus Temple, including one for 22.
He was part of a turnaround in Greenville. After failing to produce a winning season for six straight years (2015-2020), the Pirates went 15-10 over the last two years, capped by an 8-5 campaign this past season and the first bowl win since 2013.
The Pirates registered a 53-29 throttling of Coastal Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
Geordan Livingston had 12 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup for Charleston Southern.
The redshirt junior’s top game came in the season opener versus Western Carolina with five tackles and an interception in a 52-38 loss. He also had five tackles and a pass breakup in a 28-14 defeat to Gardner-Webb.
The Buccaneers went 2-8 overall and 2-3 in the Big South Conference.
Aiden Hollingsworth (N.C. State) and Adam McInosh (Campbell) were preferred walk-ons at their respective schools.
Here is a comprehensive list of all former county high school student-athletes participating in college athletics in 2022-2023:
CROATAN
Owen Bellamy: Chowan, baseball.
Ryan Bellamy: Chowan, baseball.
Ethan Coleman: Brevard, baseball.
Ryan Messer: Virginia State, baseball.
Brent Eilertson: Barton, basketball.
Kelly Hagerty: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, basketball.
Lillie Seymour: Arizona State, beach volleyball.
Courtney Drumm: Methodist, cross country and track.
Alec Barnes: Barton, football.
David Wallis: Randolph-Macon College, football.
Kiernan O’Connell: Pfeiffer, lacrosse.
Chloe Hunsinger: UNC Pembroke, softball.
Alex Amato: Concord, soccer.
Garrett Boucher: Concord, soccer.
AJ Matas: Concord, soccer.
Logan Howard: Catawba, soccer.
Lorena Montesano: UNC Greensboro, soccer.
Gwen O’Brien: Lees-McCrae, soccer.
Kaia Richardson: Bridgewater, soccer.
Eli Simonette: Bloomsburg, soccer.
Cora Taylor: Campbell, soccer.
Tink Niebel: UNC Wilmington, swimming.
Lindsey Reeve: Pennsylvania, swimming.
Jack Daffron: Barton, track and field.
Kaleigh Hanson: UNC Charlotte, track and field.
Cooper Kleckner: East Carolina, track and field.
Elliott Kleckner: East Carolina, track and field.
Michael Quispe: U.S. Naval Academy, track and field.
Navaya Zales: East Carolina, track and field.
Colby Loveless: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, swimming.
MJ Klaumann: USC Upstate, volleyball.
Shelby Waltrip: Ferrum, volleyball.
Drake Egan: Indiana Tech, wrestling.
WEST CARTERET
Tyler DeLuzio: Lenoir Community College, baseball.
Jarrett Hall: Lenoir Community College, baseball.
Josh Plisko: Bluefield State, baseball.
Ryan Rouse: UNC-Greensboro, baseball.
Davis Tyndall: Coastal Carolina, baseball.
Emme Baber: Meredith, basketball.
Jaylan Bradberry: Copper Mountain College, basketball.
Jaxon Ellingsworth: East Carolina, basketball.
Jenna Reiter: UNC Greensboro, cross country, track.
Alex Alteus: Stetson, football.
Spencer Maxwell: Averett, football.
Shawn Benson: Mount Olive, golf.
Ethan Hall: Davidson, golf.
Victoria Healey: Jacksonville, rowing.
Jason Bates: William Peace, soccer.
Raine Greene: William Peace, soccer.
Lillie Maness: William Peace, soccer.
Mackenzie Collins: UNC Pembroke, softball.
Alyssa Hall: Wingate, softball.
Makyiah Mitchell: Fayetteville State, softball.
Kiersten Margoupis: Methodist, softball.
Hannah Moseley: Chowan, softball.
Briggs Cloutier: UC Santa Cruz, swimming.
Alyssa Cooley: Western Carolina, track and field.
Israel Long: Mount Olive, track and field.
Grace Tulevech: Radford, volleyball.
River Carroll: Virginia Military Institute, wrestling.
EAST CARTERET
Jack Garrison: Copper Mountain College, basketball.
Caleb Hymon: Lenoir Community College, basketball.
Kendalyn Dixon: Meredith, basketball, soccer.
Aiden Hollingsworth: N.C. State, football.
Adam McIntosh: Campbell, football.
Maceo Donald: East Carolina, football.
Geordan Livingston: Charleston Southern, football.
Breslyn Studebaker: Chestnut Hill, soccer.
Christa Golden: Pitt Community College, softball.
Summer Nelsen: Erskine, softball.
Andralyn Livingston: East Carolina, track and field.
Cece Johnson: UNC Wilmington, track and field.
Breah Taylor: Appalachian State, track and field.
Ronan Carletta: Montreat, wrestling.
