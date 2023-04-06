MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team completed a season sweep over East Carteret on Wednesday in a game that featured three solo home runs.
The Patriots won 6-1 in a rematch from a 13-1 tilt on Feb. 28. West is officially back on the win wagon after dispatching Croatan 4-3 Tuesday in the first of two meetings during the week. The teams played at Croatan on Thursday this week.
West’s two wins followed back-to-back 3A Coastal Conference losses to Richlands on March 28 and Dixon on March 31. The Patriots are 6-7 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Before the game against East (7-7 overall), the Patriots held a brief ceremony honoring former assistant Richard “Dick” A. Luthy.
“He passed away recently, so this was our chance to honor him,” West coach John Barnes said. “He had helped here for a long time. He was someone who not only helped us but drove (buses) for other West programs. West Carteret athletics, Newport softball and cold beer, those were his things. We’re missing him for sure.”
The Patriots have been hot and cold at the plate this season, but they got 11 hits against East with homers from Makenzie Burroughs, Hydee Kugler and Ella Grace Rodriguez.
Rodriguez and Kugler hit the first two in back-to-back two-out plate appearances in the fourth inning. Rodriguez sent the first one over the left field fence on a 1-1 count, and Kugler sent one over center field on her first pitch to put the Patriots up 4-1.
Burroughs’ dinger, her fifth of the season, also came with two outs in the fifth inning on a 0-1 count.
“We have a lot of hitters on this team. It’s just sporadic,” Barnes said. “We still need more consistency. And they know that. They want to hit when they take the plate. They’re working hard, and that will pay off soon.”
East scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. Anna Gillikin stole home to score after she reached on a single, stole second and advanced to third on the Patriots’ only error of the game.
Gillikin’s hit was one of just two for East. Hailey Grady also had a single. Barnes acknowledged East’s improvement since the first game. The Mariners are currently on a four-game skid, but that followed a 7-1 run.
“It was better than the last game,” East coach Jessica Ball said. “We’ve come a long way since then. We still gave up some hits where we shouldn’t have, but we looked like a different team than the other game.”
The game marked Ball’s first return to West after spending the last five years as an assistant coach for the program. The first-year head coach at East has also served as a pitching coach for multiple pitchers in the county, including West senior Abree Young.
“I’ve worked with every kid on this field, and you want all of them to win,” Ball said.
Young pitched all seven innings for the Patriots, her first full game of the season. She struck out nine and walked none while allowing no earned runs.
“She didn’t want to come out (of the game) tonight,” Barnes said. “She had a little extra juice tonight. It was popping in there pretty good.”
Savannah Oden pitched all six innings for East, striking out three and walking two while giving up four earned runs.
Kugler scored three of West’s six runs, and Zoe Sabourin tallied one on top of a double. Other hitters for the Patriots were Emily Grace Phelps, Rachel Chambers and Lily Green.
Despite the five-run loss, Ball was happy with the effort she got from her team down the stretch.
“They didn’t quit, and they haven’t yet,” she said. “That’s something this group has. They’re learning not to be intimidated by what’s on the opposing jerseys and understand that everyone makes mistakes and any team can be beat.”
Both teams plan on taking the week off for spring break, with big games waiting on the other side of the break.
West will host Swansboro on Tuesday, April 18, for the first of two meetings against the Pirates (10-1 overall), who are ranked No. 5 in the 3A east and in second place of the conference at 1-1.
East will host Lejeune on April 18 and will also play the Devil Pups (3-7) on the road on Friday, April 21. The Mariners are currently tied for third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, while Lejeune is 0-4.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret....................100 000 0 - 1 2 7
West Carteret...................110 211 x - 6 11 1
WP – Young
LP – Oden
East Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 1-3, run; Grady 1-3.
West Carteret leading hitters: Rodriguez 3-4 (HR), RBI, run; Kugler 2-3 (HR), RBI, 3 runs; Asby 1-4, RBI; Burroughs 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Chambers 1-4; Green 1-4; Phelps 1-3; Sabourin 1-3 (2B), run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.