The “Keep Pounding” all-county rankings spotlight is on boys soccer this week.
All three high school teams made the state playoffs this year for the first time since 2016.
Croatan led the way with a 15-2-1 overall regular season record and a perfect 10-0 mark in the 3A Coastal Conference to build on last year’s 2A state championship. West Carteret turned the ship around from a 3-8 overall record and fifth place in the Coastal to 10-8-1 and third place, and East Carteret finished below .500 at 2-8-1 but placed second in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to reach the postseason.
Below is this column’s annual list of the best 11 soccer players in the county among the three teams, along with regular-season stats for each.
Here is the final list: Eli Simonette, Alex Amato, Danny Metcalf, A.J. Matas, Garrett Boucher and Isaac Beasley of Croatan, Rob Cummings, Jake Bradley and Davis Adams for West, and Jacob Nelson for East.
ELI SIMONETTE
Simonette has been big when his team needed it this year, leading the Cougars in goals with 14 and netting four game-winning scores.
His speed on the outside and footwork made him one of the top forwards in the county this regular season. The senior also had 10 assists and a penalty-kick goal.
JACOB NELSON
Nelson shocked many when he chose to play soccer for the first time coming off a should injury from football in the spring.
The junior continued to shock with 12 goals and two assists this season as the team’s best scorer during regular season. His size and nose for the goal played to his advantage as he helped the Mariners reach the 2A state playoffs.
ROB CUMMINGS
Cummings was one of the best scorers in the county last year, so it was no surprise this season when he tallied a team-leading 16 goals and five assists for the Patriots.
The senior has the ability to impact the game from a variety of positions on the field, utilizing his speed and quick first step to create space for scoring opportunities.
ALEX AMATO
Amato only scored twice during last season’s championship run for the Cougars, but he took advantage of his opportunity as a starter this fall during the regular season with 11 goals and a team-high 14 assists while utilizing his quickness and unpredictability.
His 2.4 scoring points per game also leads the team, and the senior is the only top-four scorer without a yellow card.
DANNY METCALF
Metcalf has been a classic midfielder for the Cougars all season, consistently creating space with passes on and off the ball.
The go-to choice for corner kicks, free kicks and throw-ins, Metcalf ranked third on the team in assists during the regular season with seven and scored seven goals. Croatan hasn’t lost a match when the junior registers a goal or an assist this fall.
A.J. MATAS
Matas’s stats – four goals and an assist – don’t pop off the page, but the senior midfielder plays a crucial box-to-box role for the Cougars.
The senior is comfortable on the ball when under pressure and has a high work rate. He has only missed one match this season as a full-time starter, giving Croatan a physical edge in the midfield.
JAKE BRADLEY
Bradley’s field vision and physical presence on the field helped the Patriots turn the program around this season.
The senior ranked second in the county in assists with 13 on top of four goals. He had one of each in a crucial 3-2 victory over White Oak this season to help West finish third in the conference.
GARRETT BOUCHER
Boucher is an exceptional defender – he’s aggressive, fearless and technically sound – but he’s also extremely effective on offense.
As the best choice for scoring close-distance header goals on crosses, the senior has scored nine goals and added five assists this season while also anchoring a Croatan defense that has shut out opponents in its last nine regular-season matches.
ISAAC BEASLEY
Beasley played a key role this season for a Croatan defense that has recorded 12 shutouts and outscored its opponents 63-18 during the regular season.
The senior has only scored two goals, but he plays a key role on the back line as an aggressive defender who is unafraid to make strong tackles and use his body to disrupt would-be scorers.
DAVIS ADAMS
Adams made his impact in the middle of West’s defense this season, using his quickness to deny attackers of space, time and positioning.
The senior didn’t registered a goal or an assist this fall, but he played a central role in helping the Patriots record four shutouts and withstand two overtime victories.
MATTHEW ROBERTS
Roberts has been the starter in the net for the Patriots since day one of the season.
Using exceptional side-to-side speed, sound last-minute decisions and good passes back to the pitch, the senior helped West shut out four opponents in regular season and keep a positive score differential of 36-31.
