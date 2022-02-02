BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s rematch with Jones Senior looked much different than the first boys basketball contest.
The Mariners (10-4) turned an early 12-point fourth quarter lead into a 74-41 blowout to move to 5-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“That was way better than the first one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said after watching his squad win its fifth straight game. “Our defense was much better. We didn’t give up many points. To keep them under 50 is doing something.”
In the first matchup, the Trojans (9-5) overcame an early 15-point deficit and eventually took the lead in a back-and forth affair that saw the home team finally pull away late in an 83-77 barnburner.
The teams combined for 64 points in the fourth quarter with the Mariners scoring 33 to Jones’ 31. East held the Trojans to just 10 more points in the entire game in the rematch.
“We changed defenses, extended our zone,” Griffee said. “They had been adjusting to our defenses. It helped us to get out in transition. We got out and ran, and when we were in transition, we looked better.”
The Trojans are now 1-4 in the Coastal Plains after starting the season 8-1 in nonconference play.
They looked like they might make another fourth-quarter rally in the rematch, cutting a 19-point deficit to 12 when Gabe Butler hit the team’s sixth three-pointer of the night to make it 48-36 on the first bucket of the frame.
East responded by holding the home team to just two points over the next seven minutes until Demorion Jones hit a three-pointer at the 1:23 mark to give his side only eight points in the quarter.
The Mariners, meanwhile, scored 26 points in the fourth.
“It was a tough one,” Griffee said. “The score didn’t represent what it felt like. We would stretch it out, but we couldn’t finish it until there at the end. They kept chipping away. They hit the three-ball well. Our kids didn’t get rattled.”
Maja Brown led the Trojans with 25 points and hit four three-pointers on the night.
Shamel Baker scored eight of his game-high 31 points in the final frame for East. He started the contest with 10 in the first.
Josef Lawrence scored all five of his points in the fourth.
“Josef had a good game,” Griffe said. “Shamel and Charles (Matheka) did their thing. Miguel (Bassotto) was huge down low, getting rebounds.”
Baker, with eight points, and Matheka, with six, where the only two members of East to score in the second quarter.
Matheka finished with 14 points. Jacob Nelson scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. Bassotto had six.
The Mariners will next travel Friday to take on Pamlico (9-7). The Hurricanes are 4-0 in league play.
“That is a huge one,” Griffee said. “That is a tough place to play, and they are athletic and big. Our defense will have to show up again.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret.................... 19 14 15 26 - 74
Jones Senior...................... 7 11 15 8 - 41
EAST CARTERET (74) – Baker 31, Matheka 14, Nelson 11, Bassotto 6, Lawrence 5, Bernauer 3, Gray 2, Shelton 2.
JONES SENIOR (41) – Brown 25, Dj. Jones 6, Butler 4, De. Jones 3, Strayhorn 2, Weatherington 1.
