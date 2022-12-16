BAYBORO — The West Carteret boys basketball team shot the lights out in its rematch with Pamlico on Wednesday and earned a season sweep over the Hurricanes with a 58-45 victory.
West moved to 6-2 while Pamlico fell to 1-5.
Dylan McBride hit six three-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points on 60% shooting to lead his team to the win. McBride, who also had four assists, scored nine points in the third quarter as the Patriots turned a 30-22 halftime lead into a 43-30 advantage.
McBride had five three-pointers in the first matchup with the Hurricanes when the Patriots relaxed a little too early. They led by 13 points entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 18-8 in the final frame to hold on for a 53-50 victory.
West made nine three-pointers on 16 attempts in the rematch for a season-high 56% from beyond the arc. The Morehead City squad also shot a season-high 59% from the floor.
Worth Stack scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with four rebounds, while Jaylen Hewitt put up eight points on 4-for-6 shooting and pulled down six boards.
Xavier Jones posted seven points and five rebounds, Adam Cummings produced seven points, four assists and two steals, Cason Collins added three points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Jaxon Whitaker contributed five points and three blocks.
Cameren Jones led Pamlico with 13 points, followed by Braylen Ollison with 10.
The Patriots will next participate in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic in Fayetteville and play three games in three days beginning Tuesday versus Terry Sanford (2-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret...................... 13 17 13 15 - 58
Pamlico................................ 11 11 8 15 - 45
WEST CARTERET (58) – McBride 18, Stack 10, Hewitt 8, Jones 7, Cummings 7, Whitaker 5, Collins 3.
PAMLICO (45) – Jones 13, Ollison 10, King 7, Audilet 5, Lane 4, Williams 3.
