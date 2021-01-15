Kudos to the Croatan volleyball team for advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday.
This was already going to be a difficult season for a Cougar program used to getting its way. COVID-19 protocols created logistical challenges, and worse yet, limited the Cougars to a cupcake schedule of 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference teams.
Seriously, the schedule alone was a backbreaker for the Cougars, who are ranked No. 17 in the 2A classification according to MaxPreps.com. The next highest-ranked team in the conference is Dixon (No. 48), followed by 2A programs Heide Trask (64), Southwest Onslow (84) and Richlands (88).
The weak schedule gave Croatan its first undefeated regular season record in program history, all without a single set lost. I covered its last game, and no one was celebrating the undefeated mark. This season had an asterisk on it, and the girls knew it. Instead, they’d use the playoffs to take the true measure of their season.
Despite not losing a set, Croatan fell victim to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s pre-determined conference rankings and was seeded No. 10. Only the top eight teams in each region got to start the postseason at home, thanks to the field getting cut in half to accommodate COVID schedule restrictions.
Only eight teams in the classification were ranked ahead of Croatan: No. 1 Carrboro, No. 4 Goldsboro, No. 9 Currituck County, No. 11 Farmville Central, No. 12 Wheatmore, No. 14 North Lenoir, No. 15 McMichael and No. 16 Whiteville. North Lenoir, McMichael and Carrboro are the only teams from that group still in the playoffs.
The Cougars drew a first-round matchup with St. Pauls, a 10-2 team ranked No. 21 in the classification. The result was a 3-1 win. The Cougars faced Farmville Central (12-2) in the second round and won by another 3-1 spread.
The win on Thursday positions Croatan to face No. 3-seeded North Lenoir (12-0), the No. 14-ranked team in the classification. The winner of the game will face either No. 4 seed Carrboro (12-0) or No. 9 McMichael (15-1).
The fact that Croatan is a win away from competing in a regional final is pretty extraordinary considering what it lost to graduation last year. The program said goodbye to Kelly Hagerty, Gracie D’Amico, Savannah McAloon, Annie McLean, Ally Roth and Cassidy Jones.
This column did an all-county list of five volleyball players from last season, and Hagerty and D’Amico were both on it. Those two, plus McAloon, were integral pieces to Croatan’s success as a program over the last few years. McLean, Roth and Jones were also contributors to the team’s 21-3 overall finish and 14-0 record in the Coastal 8.
I guess head coach Lindsey Gurley knew something I didn’t, because while I expected Croatan to sweep the conference, I certainly wasn’t expecting a regular season without a lost set nor a third-round berth.
In a year like this one, anything is really possible. It will be exciting to see how far Croatan can ride its undefeated wave.
