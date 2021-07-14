MOREHEAD CITY — It’s kids like 10-year-old Nolan Wilder who exhibit the true spirit of a competition like the Big Rock Kids Tournament.
The junior angler from Wendell reeled in an 11.3-pound dolphin in the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament last month, showing big fish can come from anglers of any size.
“It felt like a while,” Wilder said. “It was really hard reeling it in. It kept jumping, and it was shaking the line and the rod. I wasn’t too worried (about losing it), though.”
The fearless rising fifth-grader is no stranger to the open ocean. He’s been going offshore with his dad, Justin, since he was just a toddler. Now, he’s got his sea legs and a few good fishing stories of his own.
“Sometimes you get a big fish and sometimes you get a bunch of little ones,” he said. “My favorite memory is when I caught eight mahi-mahi in one day. We went back to the dock, and it felt like 30 minutes getting them all out of the ice box.”
He added, “We took a bunch of pictures. You have to get a picture really quick before they die and they lose their color.”
Wilder is used to fishing on his dad’s 25-foot Grady White. That’s where he caught his 11.3-pounder at the Big Rock in June. After standing next to his catch for a photo, he spoke with Big Rock TV emcee Tommy Bennett.
“This morning, I didn’t want to wake up,” he said, “but I did anyway because I knew the one time I didn’t go, something was going to go down. That’s just my luck. It felt like eternity reeling it in. I might have been sweating like a dog after, but it was fun.”
Wilder’s dad was the captain that day, but it was for his mom, Rebecca, that he made the catch. The boat entered the tournament under the name “Team Ree” in honor of his mom. His day started with an early wakeup call and a long drive offshore, but it wasn’t long before Wilder was munching on Cheez-Its and hot dogs waiting for the action to start.
“Sometimes you have to get up really early, sometimes I get to sleep in,” he said. “It depends on how much we get done the night before.”
It’s just the early stages for a junior angler with big aspirations.
“I really want to win the (Big Rock) tournament one day,” he said.
Wilder and a friend have already gotten a close look at how the tournament enshrines its winners on a blue marlin fountain that sits square in the middle of Big Rock Landing. Each winning boat is listed along with the weight of its catch.
“Sometimes we go down to the docks and see the fish they bring in for the Big Rock,” Wilder said. “Me and my friend went one time and read the winners on the statue and saw the 914-pound fish. That’s really big.”
Even the oldest anglers who fish in the tournament today were barely out of diapers for the early years of the Big Rock. The sport’s success can only continue when young people take an interest. For Wilder, that started with trips out with his dad.
“Nolan has been going with him since he was real little, which was scary at first for me, but I’ve gotten more comfortable with it,” Rebecca Wilder said. “Every time he gets to go, he jumps right on. He loves it.”
Being out on the open water can be intimidating for newcomers, meaning Wilder isn’t long on company his own age on the boat or in the fishing community.
“Sometimes my friends go with us, but I don’t see a lot of other kids fishing like we do,” he said. “If you want to, my first advice is to do something to not get seasick, like take some Dramamine. And make sure you eat something before you start fishing and have plenty of snacks.”
The Big Rock Kids Tournament starts today (Wednesday), and during the three-day competition, the organization is pairing up with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and the Boy Scouts of America to put on a day camp teaching some of the fishing basics.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said, “for kids who may not have been exposed to fishing or who might not know the basic principles. It gives them a chance to learn and spark an interest.”
The tournament, in a bid to stimulate interest in fishing for junior anglers, is giving a 25-point bump for billfish released by anglers 16 and under. The all-release tournament runs through Saturday with headquarters at Big Rock Landing in Morehead City.
