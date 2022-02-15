WINSTON-SALEM — Andralyn Livingston and Cece Johnson proved to be a formidable two-person team last weekend at the 1A/2A indoor track and field state championship.
The seniors produced 25 points to put East Carteret in a three-way tie for seventh in the 44-team competition at the JDL Fast Track.
Livingston earned three top-four finishes. She took second in the 55-meter dash in 7.21 seconds to finish one-hundredths of a second off first. She also grabbed fourth in two events, timing in at 43.55 in the 300-meter dash and hitting a 17-foot, 0.5-inch distance in the long jump.
Johnson claimed fourth in the triple jump with a 35-0 leap and ended up seventh in the long jump with a 16-04 tale of the tape.
William Sanchez was the lone representative for the East boys team. He took seventh in the 1,600 meters in 4:48.64 and placed 10th in the 1,000 meters in 2:57.65.
