Over the years, many of the ocean fishing piers really broke into the black with the lure of fall fishing, the bottom fish being the headliner by the diminutive members of the drum family. And there have been the spots, of course, and also the fall run of sea mullet.
Yes, we see the yellow butterflies, but will we get a good run of spots this year? We have all noticed the decline from historic levels of the 1970s. In fact, for the first time, there are now bag limit restrictions on spots – 50 per day – due to their precipitous decline. By N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) numbers, commercial catches fell to only about six percent of the 1970 levels by 2020. We had a couple good days last October, even some big yellow bellies, but what will we see in 2022? By the way, the yellow bellies are not caused by the sulfur butterflies, but is due to hormonal changes as the spots enter the ocean for their late season spawn.
In addition, we can also see a fall run of croakers and south-going pompano. The best thing is that all four of these species, three of which are in the drum family, are fished the same way: two-hook bottom rigs with fresh shrimp, fresh sand fleas or various flavors and colors of the great bait family of Fishbites – shrimp, sand flea, clam or the very popular Bag o’ Worms, a bloodworm substitute, among them.
Another fall fish that lasts into late fall is the northern puffer or blowfish. This is not the potentially fatal fugu delicacy in Japan but the delicious northern puffer. Ugly, rough like sandpaper, blows up like a balloon, with little or no fight in them, but they are one of the tastiest finfish delicacies available to us. To me, it’s tossup between puffers and triggerfish … yum. By the way, same gear and same baits as the aforementioned bottom dwellers, and it’s best to use long-shank hooks for easy dehooking.
Sheepshead are a specialty fish, but due to complicated restrictions of catch limits of many of our popular species, fishing pressure has increased dramatically over the past several years. Summer fishing for them can be frustrating as you work on technique and adapt to their peculiar baits and eating habits, but they are way less finicky, both in the spring as they repopulate our estuaries and in the fall as they exit for the winter. This is a great time of year to work the pilings of our ocean fishing piers. In the clear water, you can often see them chomping on barnacles and other “stuff” clinging to the pilings. Remember, recently there have also been restrictions placed on size (10-inch minimum) and creel limit (10 fish per day).
Finally, while you still can, it’s a great time of year to stock your freezer with baits hard to come by in the early spring. While the finger and striped mullet are running the beach, get your cast net out and stock up on mullet baits. They can be salted, then frozen in quart freezer bags or vacuum sealed. Along with this, are the vanishing sand fleas as the water cools. Your best bet is to parboil and freeze them. Like crabs and lobsters, they will turn a brilliant red/orange color and still make great bait in the winter and early spring before they repopulate out beaches.
Speaking of bait, last week I was encouraged at Bogue Inlet Pier with a veritable cornucopia of baits: big and small finger and striped mullets, shad and anchovies, all in the mixed pot of baits. They came along with some of the long-awaited predator fish to catch – puppy drum, blues and Spanish mackerel.
I saw Spanish and blues come in and a slot red lost due to operator negligence. Fishing with a live bait in the shad west of the pier, an angler visitor from Virginia got a hookup which broke off while trying to net the fish. Why? The negligent angler admitted he should have changed out his leader and hook that he knew was already shredded by hungry blues…Oh WELL! Lesson learned.
It’s false albacore season, and plenty are showing along the beach and piers too. The other day, they were stacked up in Beaufort Inlet, along with Spanish and blues. To the north, Ocracoke Island is having a good fall with chopper blues and pompano in the surf with old and young redfish alike there, too, and they emerge from the Neuse/Pamlico waters out of the inlet.
The inside action with reds and specks is still worth talking about, and I mean from New to Neuse rivers. And the specks are still nicely taking topwater baits. By the way, the higher high tides this month will be around the new moon on Oct. 29. So, mark that on your calendars that you want to go “grassing” for tailings reds. The old drum fishery is still producing fish, but noticeably, fish are leaving their summer spawning grounds and returning to the ocean and being caught along the surf zones.
---------------------
For the piers, action is heating up with all the Bogue Banks and Topsail piers reporting mucho-mixed-baits with a bit of a slowdown due to Hurricane Ian. Flounder season has closed, but reds and pompano are showing, along with a few scout spots.
Oceanana Pier reports lots of 2-pound blues, along with Spanish to 5 pounds, reds in the surf and cownose rays cruising by.
Bogue Inlet Pier has a mixed bag of bait ¬– shad, mullets and anchovies. As for fish being caught, it’s also a mixed bag with pompano, Spanish, lots of blues, pups, rare sea mullets and some croakers. They are having their annual Bogue Inlet Pier King Mackerel Tournament this week and caught some nice fish during last year’s tourney.
Seaview Pier had a good week with blues, Spanish and kings, landing a 15-pounder and losing a couple of others. They also report spots, sea mullet and good reds at night, both slots and many above, citation pompano and some black drum.
Surf City Pier also reports a good week with several kings, blues and Spanish, red and black drum, spots and sea mullet. There were also lots of bait in the water.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a good week with kings, Spanish, blues, red drum (slot and above) and the start of some spots.
---------------------
Offshore, and even nearshore fishing, got “Fionaed” just before the passing of Hurricane Ian late this past week, that being more problematic and closer. Simply put, another fall setback.
Then there also was the recent cold front and falling air and water temperatures. The tropics have really heated up in the last couple of weeks as we have just passed the peak of the tropical storm season in mid-September, so we’re not out of the woods yet.
So sorry for the catastrophic destruction in Florida (I have family there) and South Carolina too.
---------------------
FYI from NCDMF: The Albemarle Sound Management Area will not open in 2022 because a stock assessment update shows further harvest reductions are needed. The 2021 Fishery Management Plan Review showed extremely low numbers of juvenile striped bass are entering the population (recruitment).
This review prompted the NCDMF to update the Albemarle-Roanoke striped bass stock assessment with data through 2021. Despite 2021 harvest reductions, the stock assessment update shows the Albemarle-Roanoke estuarine striped bass stock continues to decline in abundance by continued low recruitment. The stock is still overfished, and overfishing is still occurring. Overfished means the population is too small, and overfishing means too many fish are removed annually.
More information on estuarine striped bass is available on the Fishery Management Plan website.
