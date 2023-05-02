PINEY GREEN — Croatan softball got its first win in six games Thursday, defeating White Oak 7-5 on the road.
The Cougars’ last win was an 8-2 tilt over the Vikings at home on March 30. They followed that with five straight losses, the latest tilt moving them to fifth place in the 3A Coastal Conference at 2-6 and 3-9 overall.
White Oak (3-15 overall) is in last place of the conference standings at 0-8.
Croatan used two big scoring innings to get out ahead of the Vikings. They scored three runs in both the third and sixth, using big hits to bring runners across.
In the third inning, Halie Cooper, Olivia Thompson and Keiya Bullock all got on base with singles, driven across the plate by a triple from Julianne McAllister.
In the sixth inning, Thompson brought Bella Rodriguez and Cooper across with a home run after Rodriguez reached on an error and Cooper with a single.
Cooper hit 3-for-3 in the game, while Ava Morris, Julianne Winters and Bullock each had two hits. Bullock hit a triple and scored two runs.
White Oak’s top hitters were Gracie Tompkins, Kayley Whitcomb and Lexie Patton with two hits apiece.
Thompson pitched all seven innings for the Cougars, striking out 11 with six hits and three earned runs allowed to earn the win.
Whitcomb also tossed all seven frames for the Vikings. She finished with one strikeout and allowed 11 hits and six earned runs.
Croatan, which started the week at Dixon (10-6 overall), will host Richlands (16-3 overall) on Friday for its final regular season game.
The Cougars are currently on the right side of the state playoff cutoff per the rankings, listed at No. 27 in the 3A east. The playoffs will be seeded on Monday and the first round is slated for Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan...........................003 013 0 - 7 11 3
White Oak......................102 010 1 - 5 6 2
WP – Thompson
LP – Whitcomb
Croatan leading hitters: Cooper 3-3, 2 runs; Bullock 2-4 (3B), 2 runs; Morris 2-4; Winters 2-4; McAllister 1-4 (3B); Thompson 1-3 (HR), 2 runs.
White Oak leading hitters: Tompkins 2-3, 2 runs; Whitcomb 2-2 (2B), 2 runs; Patton 2-3.
