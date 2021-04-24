MOREHEAD CITY — Nothing motivates the West Carteret softball team like a loss.
After the Patriots (7-2 overall) lost their first game against North Johnston 10-3 on April 8, they trounced Swansboro 10-0.
After a 3-2 walk-off loss to Jacksonville on April 15, the Patriots have answered with their most lethal two-game stretch of the season. They shut out White Oak 15-0 at home on Thursday after rolling over Northside-Jacksonville 18-0 on Tuesday.
The Patriots are in a two-team tie for first place in the 3A Coastal Conference, neck and neck with Havelock at 7-1. The Rams (7-2 overall) are West’s next opponent, at home on Tuesday.
West got to work quickly in the win over White Oak, satisfying the 10-run mercy rule after the third inning with a 12-0 lead. The offense tallied 17 hits in just four frames at-bat.
Caroline Baylis and Kiersten Margoupis led the way with three hits apiece. After consecutive errors put Makenzie Burroughs on base and across the plate, Margoupis’ first single scored Hannah Moseley who reached on her own single. Margoupis stole second and scored on a double from Baylis.
Baylis hit another double in the second inning, finishing with two RBIs and a run. She scored off a Terra Baker single in the first.
Hydee Kugler, Baker and Moseley each had two hits in the game. Moseley’s second got her on base in the second inning. She scored on an error that helped Margoupis reach. Emily Grace Phelps singled to score Margoupis. Moseley and Margoupis each scored three runs.
Kugler’s first hit came in the third inning, the first of four straight singles for the Patriots. She scored two runs in the game.
On the mound, Abree Young pitched two innings to earn the win with a 7-0 lead when she stepped off the mound. She struck out three and allowed just one hit. Margoupis took over as the reliever and struck out one in three innings.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
White Oak……..000 00 - 0 1 11
W. Carteret…...525 3x - 15 17 0
WP – Young
LP – N/A
White Oak leading hitters: Fitzpatrick 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: Baylis 3-4 (2 2B), 2 RBIs, run; Margoupis 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Baker 2-3, RBI, run; Kugler 2-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Moseley 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Phelps 2-3, RBI, run; Burroughs 1-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Green 1-1; Juarez 1-3, RBI, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.