BEAUFORT — The Mariners followed the old adage, “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish” Friday night in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament championship game with Southside.
The East Carteret girls basketball team scored just two points in the first quarter but tallied 45 in the second half on its way to a 59-53 win.
“Man, that was fun,” said East coach Ryan Sacoco after watching his team overcome a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. “The first half was not so fun, though. I could not be prouder of the team.”
Sacoco’s squad won its 14th straight game to move to 22-2 overall. East was the No. 1 seed in the tournament after capturing the CPC title with a 10-0 mark.
Southside (22-6) finished second in the league at 8-2. The Seahawks have suffered just three losses in their last 16 games, and each has come against to the Mariners.
They led by 10 with five minutes to go in the previous matchup in Chocowinity but couldn’t hold on in the 65-62 loss to East.
“We were only down eight at the half tonight, and to put it in perspective, we were down 10 at their place in the fourth quarter,” Sacoco said. “We just had to talk ourself into it. We said, ‘It’s fine, it’s one possession at a time, we can flip it in a matter of seconds.’”
The game pitted two of the best scorers in the eastern part of the state.
East’s Tanzania Locklear averages 25.2 points while Southside’s Ka’Nyah O’Neal averages 28.8.
They lived up to their billing with Locklear going for 38 and O’Neal scoring 36.
Locklear accounted for a whopping 19 points in the third quarter when her team exploded for 30. She earned the tournament MVP award.
“Credit to Tanzania, she played an amazing game,” Sacoco said. “She plays offense and defense. We put her on Ka’Nyah the entire game. She is the MVP for a reason.”
Locklear went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line, including 6-for-6 in the third quarter, as she continued to attack the rim in a hectic eight minutes of play.
East trailed 22-14 at the half and fell behind by 12 with 5:47 to go in the third quarter before mounting its furious comeback. Facing a 28-16 deficit, the Mariners went on a momentum-swinging 26-7 run over the next four minutes, firing up their coach and crowd.
“Credit to the crowd,” Sacoco said. “Homecourt advantage really does help. There is nothing like being supported like that. We had a great crowd, but they’re not going to get up unless we make some shots and play well. We held our composure. That was a battle, and we knew it would be.”
East led 42-35 with 1:59 left in the third period when Southside rallied with a 7-2 run to close the frame and pull to 44-42. The visitors then opened the fourth with a 7-2 stretch to take a 49-46 lead.
The Mariners followed by scoring 13 unanswered points to take a 59-49 advantage with 56 ticks left on the clock.
East went from a slowdown game in the first half to an up-tempo one in the second.
“We wanted to keep them out of transition because (O’Neal) is so good in transition, and if she gets in the open floor, she is able to get to the rim and draw fouls, so we wanted to guard against that,” Sacoco said. “But then we were down 12, so we wanted to push the pace. We’re a good scoring team, so we wanted more possessions.”
The Mariners shot 16-for-21 from the foul line. Southside shot 6-for-13.
Hailey Grady pitched in with 12 points for East, followed by Sydney Roberson with four, Kenliana Dixon with three and Jamaya Shelton with two.
Roberson and Dixon were named to the all-tournament team.
O’Neal scored 11 of her team’s 13 points in the first quarter as Southside jumped out to a 13-2 lead. East rebounded in the second quarter but still struggled to score with 12 points.
“We took some good shots,” Sacoco said. “We took a lot of good shots. They just weren’t falling. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. We changed our gameplan back to what we do, and that is to push the ball, press and keep them on their heels. They’re supposed to change for us. We’re not supposed to change for them. And so, we made the decision at halftime to do what we do best.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Southside............................. 13 9 20 11 - 53
East Carteret.......................... 2 12 30 15 - 59
SOUTHSIDE (53) – O’Neal 36, Minor 6, Smith 5, Warren 4, Cutler 2.
EAST CARTERET (59) – Locklear 38, Grady 12, Roberson 4, Dixon 3, Shelton 2.
