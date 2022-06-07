MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan put two players on the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State Team.
Gentry Straub and Cora Taylor were selected to the 33-player squad after leading the Cougars to a regional runner-up finish.
Straub led the team in goals with 16 and tied for the team lead in assists with eight. Taylor, who also made the NCSCA All-State Team last season, followed closely behind with 15 goals while adding four assists.
Croatan went 14-5-2 and made it through five rounds of the playoffs in its first year at the 3A level after realignment pushed the club up from 2A.
The Cougars won the Coastal Conference with a 9-0-1 mark.
Straub and Taylor were also named to the 3A Region 4 All-Region Team.
Teammates Kaygan Forsythe, Hailey Paul and Hannah Berger also made the regional squad.
Forsythe put up eight goals and eight assists, Paul had four goals and three assists, and Berger helped lead a defense that surrendered 25 goals in 22 games and nine goals in league play.
West Carteret’s Megan Stoll and Emmy Wade Langley were named to 3A Region 4 All-Region Team.
Stoll led the team with nine goals and added two assists.
Langley led a Patriots defense that gave up 19 goals in 20 games.
West went 8-5-7 overall and 3-3-4 in the Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
East Carteret put four players on the 2A Region 4 All-Region Team, including Kenliana Dixon, Tiana Staryeu, Sydney Roberson and Sami Mason.
Dixon led the team with 15 goals and 11 assists, Staryeu was second in both categories with 13 goals and nine assists, Roberson went for 12 goals and five assists, and Mason had four goals and eight assists.
The Mariners finished as the regional runner-up in their first year at the 2A level and closed the season with a 10-4-2 mark. They went 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
