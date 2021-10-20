NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team dominated the 3A Coastal Conference tournament last week.
The Cougars provided the singles and doubles winners at the Fort Benjamin Park tournament on Thursday.
Grace Meyer added spice to her undefeated regular season with a win in the singles tournament. The senior helped the Cougars finish 13-0 in dual team play with a 12-0 record at her No. 1 spot.
In the tournament, Meyer got a bye for the first round before besting West Carteret’s Abigail Kellis 6-0, 6-0 in the second. She got past Dixon’s Morgan Wool 6-3, 6-4 in the third round and defeated Olivia Terry of Dixon 6-4, 6-1 in the finals to capture the championship.
The Cougars had two teams qualify for the doubles tournament – Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman as one pairing and Arianna Cope and Tayla Statham as another. In fitting fashion, the two pairs met each other in the finals and even needed a tiebreaker set, with Falcone and Hartman prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.
Ironically, it was Falcone and Hartman’s first time playing together this season. Falcone went 11-1 in singles at No. 5 and Hartman was 4-0 at No. 6. Cope and Statham were 5-1 as a pair during the regular season. Both were strong in singles, too, with Cope going 9-3 at No. 2 and Statham 12-0 at No. 4.
Falcone and Hartman reached the finals after besting West Carteret’s Fletcher Worrell and Claire Germain 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. The pair defeated Dixon’s Brinley Drayna and Lydia Brewer 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and beat Milinna Sok and Arianna Avila of White Oak 6-3, 6-0 in the second.
Cope and Statham defeated Swansboro’s Annabelle Henderston and Joelle Wagner 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to reach the finals. They had a bye in the first round before beating White Oak’s Erica Dailey and Liz Hernandez 6-0, 6-1.
The Cougars will compete in the 3A regional and state individual tournament for the first time ever this season after moving up to 3A following realignment. The regional tournament is slated in Saturday at N.C. Wesleyan College.
