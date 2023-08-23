MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team keeps rolling as they defeated East Carteret 7-0 on Tuesday to start the season 4-0 for the first time in over a decade.
The Patriots’ records on MaxPreps go back to the 2010 season, and they haven’t won the first four games of the year during that time period.
Much of the success can be attributed to how the team flies around the defensive end. With over 200 steals in just four games and senior Will Bates’ outstanding goalie play, the West has allowed only one goal in its first four contests.
“Only one goal conceded this season, and Will has made quite a few saves.” said head coach Noah Lewis. “He’s a good player back there, and he’s dependable. He played a little last year when our main keeper got hurt, and he played in the field as a defender for us last year. So, to see him hop in goal and be confident, it’s cool to see because he’s a good player.”
Bates currently ranks among the best goalkeepers in the nation, not just in the state. He is ranked first in the 3A Coastal Conference, fourth in the 3A East, 11th in North Carolina, and 50th in th country on MaxPreps for goals saved.
On the offensive end, 13 Patriot players have attempted shots on goal, and six scored.
On Tuesday night, the Patriots had three players score goals. Within the first 13 minutes of the game, sophomore Beckett Wood produced the game’s first two goals.
In the first half, senior Ryan Duncan scored one goal for the Patriots. Duncan followed his first-half performance with a hat trick in the second half alone, the last of which was a rocket to the left corner of the net from 25 yards out.
With 30 seconds remaining in the game, sophomore Manuel Dominguez added another goal.
“We just want to have the ball,” said Lewis. “We want to make good runs, we want to always be an option for a teammate, always be a passing option, and we’re doing good at it. Hopefully when we start playing a little better teams, we’re still able to play our way.”
West’s opponents are a combined 0-5 this season.
The Patriots had 31 shots on goal and gave up only two shots on goal.
Lewis claimed the Patriots flourish when they make the extra pass and continue to involve their teammates in the action.
He regularly encourages players to refrain from making unnecessary passes and to string together 10 to 15 passes to prevent turnovers.
Since the first day he took the reins as coach, Lewis has preached the importance of committing to and adopting the team's style of play.
“We always had a three-year plan of having our style of play and getting fine-tuned,” he said. “This year, I think we’re really buying into the fact of how we want to play. We started out great every game, and I think we’ve done a very good job of that so far.”
East fell to 0-2 on the year after dropping its season opener 9-0 to Dixon (1-1-1).
The Patriots will have a week off before they attempt to earn a season sweep over the Mariners in their next match on Tuesday.
West has won 12 in a row in the rivalry, outscoring East 68-10 during that stretch.
