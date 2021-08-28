RALEIGH — Senate Republicans previously in favor of eliminating and replacing the N.C. High School Athletic Association advanced a new version of legislation Thursday that would keep the association in place.
Lawmakers, however, want to place the NCHSAA with constraints on its finances and require more transparency in its decision-making activities.
The nonprofit association is 108 years old and oversees more than a 20 varsity sports across nearly 430 member schools.
The Senate Committee on Education voted to advance an amended version of House Bill 91, which seeks to reform the association, if it enters into a memorandum of understanding by Oct. 15, instead of abolishing it.
A bill approved last month by the Senate Education Committee would have dissolved the NCHSAA at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and created a new state athletic commission with its members chosen by the governor and legislative leaders.
The measure was amended, after complaints from Democrats and association allies that it would inject partisanship into high school sports and effectively end the NCHSAA, which began in 1913.
The association, connected to the University of North Carolina until becoming independent in 2010, has been subject to criticisms in recent years from lawmakers and some constituents about its authority and sizeable assets.
“We heard you, and in this bill, we seek to reform, not destroy,” Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County republican and bill author, told the education committee before it was approved on a voice vote. “It simply sets a standard for the operations of a vendor that works for the state ... this bill just sets up a regulatory framework with reporting requirements.”
The bill focuses on transparency.
The NCHSAA would be required to publish proposed changes to game-play and penalty rules on its website and allow for public comment, and apply and enforce rules set by the board of education, which would have the authority to deem any rule proposed by the NCHSAA unenforceable.
It would also require the association to comply with open records and public meetings laws and apply federal privacy standards to student records, adopt an internal ethics policy that would “(require) board members to avoid conflicts of interests and the appearance of impropriety,” and submit to an annual audit by the North Carolina state auditor.
Finances are also a big focus of the legislation.
The NCHSAA would be prohibited from charging unreasonable fees and required to reduce annual fees for member schools by at least 20%, if the association’s fund balance reaches 250% of its expenses from the previous year, and prohibited from retaining more than 33% of the net proceeds from any state tournament games.
It would also be prohibited from soliciting grant funding or sponsorships for anything other than state tournaments, and prohibited from regulating or controlling the intellectual property of schools, including team logos, mascots, and the audio or video of games outside state tournaments, and prohibited from designating preferred vendors for member schools to purchase equipment from.
Bill sponsors previously said they had heard from schools that said they could not afford equipment costs arising from the association’s preferred vendors.
“This legislation creates an atmosphere where an organization can focus on scheduling and organizing the games and the administration,” said Sen. Michael Lazzara, an Onslow County republican and committee member. “I think it's good for the state. I think it’s good for the parents. I think it’s good for the schools.”
During discussion of her amendment Thursday, Sen. Sawyer defended the terms the NCHSAA would have to agree to and rejected criticism from democratic lawmakers and NCHSAA representatives in attendance, that the latest version of legislation was being rushed and was crafted without adequate input from the association.
Late last month, a small group of republican lawmakers, including Sawyer, who have been leading a months-long inquiry into the NCHSAA, met privately for more than two hours with several members of the association’s board of directors, including Commissioner Que Tucker and Bobby Wilkins, the board’s president.
Association leaders, including Tucker, said Thursday the bill is too prescriptive and does not acknowledge reforms that NCHSAA leaders started in the spring.
“We’ve always had an informal memorandum of understanding, and we wish to continue that work,” Tucker told the committee. “But what we would like to be able to do is to continue that without coercion, without political influence.”
A number of athletic directors spoke in opposition to HB 91.
Green Level High School’s Fegeley said he agreed with some things in the amended bill, but there were some things that gave him and other ADs concern.
“I've read through the text of the bill … I am hard-pressed to find many aspects of the bill that put student-athletes first,” he said. “Although we've had our disagreements, we're a big family. These folks put student athletes first.”
Wake County District’s Deran Coe said HB 91 should be halted, but he agreed a memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education is necessary, and believed more transparency is needed. However, he said he didn't support HB 91 and thinks the association is already making changes.
Onslow County District’s Greg Grantham said there are reforms the NCHSAA can make, and he thinks they are willing to do that.
“There are certain parts of this proposed bill that are troubling, to say the least,” he said. “The bill is not all bad, but I think you certainly need to look at some parts of it and consider rewording it.”
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Wake County democrat, suggested that legislators minimize the mandates and let the association and education board work out an agreement.
“I still worry that viewing the NCHSAA as just simply a nonprofit, given the fact it has had over 100 years of providing services to student-athletes, they're still being left out of the conversation,” he said.
Otherwise, he said, “the unintentional consequence of the bill could ultimately lead to the demise” of the association.
HB 91 was moved through the Senate Committee on Education and now goes to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate, which could be its last stop before going to the floor of the Senate for a vote. The bill would still have to be approved by the House and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper before it could become law.
