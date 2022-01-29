PAMLICO — The East Carteret wrestling team earned four podium finishes Wednesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference tournament.
The Mariners placed fourth in the competition with 82.5 points.
Pamlico were crowned champion with 195 points. Trask was runner-up with 132. Lejeune took third with 98. Northside-Pinetown just edged Southside for fourth by a 75-71 score. Pender rounded out the seven with 18.
Mariner grapplers Shane Hatfield (32-1) and Daniel White (41-4) each won their respective weight divisions.
Hatfield, who was named conference Wrestler of the Year, took the 138-pound class with a 16-0 technical fall over Pamlico’s Caileb Duval (19-4) in the final. He pinned Trask’s Elvis Perez Tomas (3-12) in the semifinal.
White pinned Pamlico’s Tyler Stevens (16-11) in the 220-pound final. He toughed out a 3-0 decision over Northside-Pinetown’s El Lee Roberts (5-7) in the semifinal.
East’s Hayden Williams (26-6) fell by pin to Pamlico’s Ronnie Johnson (18-5) in the 285-pound final. Williams pinned Trask’s Javier Corona (5-6) in the semifinal.
Josiah Hynes (31-18) gave the Mariners their other podium finish, eking out an 8-6 decision over Trask’s David Botello (5-4) in the 145-pound third-place match. He was pinned by Lejeune’s Andrew Sterba (11-6) in the semifinal and then pinned Northside’s Ronan Lewis (8-15) in the consolation semifinal.
John Priddy (17-17) was pinned by Northside’s Landon Buck (10-5) in the 195-pound third-place match.
East’s Chase Wagoner (6-26) dropped a 5-2 decision to Pender’s Lazante Brown (2-16) in the 170-pound third-place match.
