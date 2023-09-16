ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret girls cross country team proved victorious in the Knights Invitational.
The Patriots edged Wakefield and Swansboro n the seven-team championship competition by scoring 54 points to the Wolverines’ 62 and the Pirates’ 66.
Franklinton’s Brinkley Robinson won the 50-runner race in 20 minutes, 7 seconds.
Ryan Germain gave West its top finisher, taking fifth in 21:32.
Marlena Marson followed in seventh in 21:56, and Elaina Sherline took ninth in 22:34.
Ansley Jones secured 17th in 23:33, followed by Sally King in 21st in 24:06, Sophia Pennington in 24th in 24:27 and Gillam Parker in 28th in 24:53.
The boys claimed third in their championship division with 80 points.
Northern Nash won the six-team competition with 43 points, followed by Wakefield with 62.
Jake Knight won the 42-runner race in 16:41.
Chance McCubbin placed 11th in 18:31.
Nash Taylor took 20th in 20:12, followed by Wade Phillips in 23rd in 20:20, Greyson Williams in 25th in 20:34, Joshua Figueredo in 29th in 21:00 and Dylan Shirley in 21:55.
