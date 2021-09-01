CARY — The Croatan boys soccer team closed out their first shutout of the season on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Clinton.
The Cougars (2-2) scored a goal in each half to grab the win over the Dark Horses (3-2-1), which was played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary as part of the annual the Kickoff Classic.
Garrett Boucher slotted both goals in the win, one off an assist from Danny Metcalf. Those were the senior’s first goals of the season. The Cougars were efficient from the pitch with two goals on just nine shots on goal.
In the net, keepers Anthony Coppa and Eugene Wilson teamed up to preserve the first clean sheet of the year. Coppa had two saves in the first half, while Wilson needed no saves in the second.
Croatan’s nonconference schedule will continue on Tuesday with a trip to New Bern, followed by another significant time gap with a visit to Havelock on Saturday, Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.