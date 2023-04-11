MOREHEAD CITY — East Carteret took on its second straight 3A baseball opponent Monday at Big Rock Stadium.
The Mariners (9-5 overall) fell to First Flight 8-4 on the first day of a multi-team Easter showcase at the home stadium for the Morehead City Marlins. The Nighthawks upped their overall record to 10-2 with the win.
Both teams scored early in the game, with East tying a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. First Flight finished the game with four errors to two for East but outhit the Mariners 9-6.
Eli Jenkins, Brody Nelson, Darren Piner, Jacob Nelson, Jackson Hardy and Jonathan Piner each had a hit for East in the game. Brody Nelson hit a double, Jacob Nelson drove in a run and scored one of his own, as did Jenkins, Hardy, Darren Piner and Jonathan Piner.
First Flight’s top hitter was Aaron Stewart, who hit 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Hardy pitched the first five innings for East, walking five and allowing six hits and four earned runs. Jenkins tossed one frame in relief and struck out one, walked none and gave up three hits and two earned runs.
Isaac Miles pitched six innings as the starter for First Flight. He struck out seven and walked one while giving up four hits and one earned run.
The loss followed a 9-8 defeat in 10 innings at Havelock on Wednesday, April 5. The Mariners led that game 5-0 before allowing a six-run rally in the fourth and fifth innings and scoring a tying run in the sixth.
Neither team scored in the eighth and ninth. East took a lead with two runs in the top of the frame only to have the Rams (4-12) scored three in the bottom of the inning.
Darren Piner was hot at the plate in that game, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Jacob Nelson hit 2-for-5 with a RBI double and a run, while Jenkins finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Jenkins also stole three bases while Brody Nelson stole two.
Havelock had two batters register three hits, T.J. French who also hit a homer and Braxton Combo.
The Mariners rotated through four pitchers in the game, including Lukas Styron, Bryan Hadder, Tanner Goodwin and Jenkins.
Jenkins pitched the longest, 4 1/3 innings, striking out four while allowing three hits and two earned runs. Hadder tossed 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and six hits and two earned runs allowed.
Goodwin only pitched for one out before getting hurt, twisting his ankle in a pothole. The junior was leading the team in innings pitched (20 1/3) and strikeouts (28) while sporting a 3-1 record and a 3.44 ERA before his injury.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Mariners played another nonconference opponent, defeating New Bern Christian Academy 14-2.
East scored runs in every innings but the second against the Mustangs (3-3), leading 4-1 going into the fourth and 8-2 going into the seventh where it scored six.
Six Mariners logged multiple hits in the game, including Darren Piner who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Alex Doans, Bodie Goodwin, Jacob Nelson, Hadder and Jenkins each had two hits.
Jacob Nelson and Hadder both hit a double. Jacob Nelson, Doans and Hadder scored two runs apiece, Jenkins scored four and Brody Nelson drove in four runs.
Hardy tossed six frames and struck out six while allowing just two hits and one earned run. Darren Piner pitched one inning in relief and allowed no hits and no earned runs with one strikeout and one walk.
East will play its fourth straight nonconference opponent on Wednesday this week against West Craven (9-5) at Big Rock Stadium. It will also play at Riverside-Martin (8-7) on Friday.
The Mariners will look to defend their 4-0 record in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Tuesday, April 18, with a home game against Lejeune (1-8).
Here are results of the game against First Flight:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
First Flight...................210 203 0 - 8 9 4
East Carteret...............102 100 0 - 4 6 2
WP – Miles
LP – Hardy
First Flight leading hitters: Stewart 3-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Miles 2-3; Gibson 2-4 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Albanese 1-3, 2 runs; Kempton 1-3, run.
East Carteret leading hitters: Hardy 1-2, run; Jenkins 1-4, run; B. Nelson 1-4 (2B); J. Nelson 1-4, RBI, run; D. Piner 1-3, run; J. Piner 1-4.
