The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament recently announced a few additions to the 64th annual competition in June.
Specifically, it’s putting a focus on the use of omnidirectional sonar technology. Effective this year, its use will not be permitted before official fishing hours of 9 a.m. A new category will be added, too, paying out prizes for boats that do not use the fishing aid during the tournament. There will be a weekly and a daily payout for the new category.
Omnidirectional sonar is different from traditional sounding tools in that it allows anglers to aim the transducer for a full 360-degree view. Some tools are able to scan an area up to almost a mile and can track a fish from bite to boat.
That wasn’t the only new category added to the docket either. The tournament introduced a new $20,000-entry fee Calcutta with a projected payout of $850,000 based on 50 entries. Additionally, it added an additional winner-take-all release category for its outboard participants. The entry fee will be $1,000, and a projected 20 entries would produce a $17,000 prize pool.
There are a few things to take away from these announcements. One, there’s no denying the Big Rock is a big-money tournament. The Big Rock Foundation makes tremendous charitable donations, but adding a $20,000 entry fee category to a tournament where entries in all previous categories was just under $30,000 in 2020 is a clear-cut welcome message to affluent anglers with the means to participate.
And why not? Fishing is fun. Fishing on a million-dollar yacht must be incredible. If you can slap down more than $45,000 for a week of fishing without promise of a payout, more power to you.
But I applaud the tournament for remembering the little guy. Doubling down on the outboard division is the right move considering the other added categories. Pelagic Hunter II, a 35-foot Contender, winning the 2020 tournament with a 495.2-pound blue marlin was a fantastic advertisement for more economical anglers to take a chance on a big prize with an affordable entry fee.
Pelagic Hunter II wasn’t able to enter all categories in 2020, but it still walked away with a handsome $223,263 payout.
Add to that, the tournament is recognizing the advantage that comes with the newest technology and is working to, at the very least, neutralize omnidirectional sonar technology as a convenience used before lines go in the water.
The additional category rewarding boats that don’t use the aid at all is an acknowledgement of the beauty in old-fashioned billfishing. Advantages in boat size, speed and gear are a part of tournament fishing, but even with all of the technology available today, captains still have to have the know-how to get the bite. Having that official recognition in the tournament rules and prize structure is a solid step toward battling unnecessary advantages.
The Big Rock wants to grow – that’s why it added two categories welcoming growth on both ends of the financial entrant spectrum – but its acknowledgment of overuse of omnidirectional sonar technology is a sign that the “next best thing” in angling tech won’t create an advantage gap that can’t be overcome by the little guy.
