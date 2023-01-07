CHOCOWINITY — Croatan traveled to Southside on Thursday for the boys and girls basketball team’s final nonconference game of the regular season schedule.
The boys team won 52-44 to improve to 9-3 overall. It has won six straight games, a strong finish as it headed into 3A Coastal Conference play against West Carteret (8-3) on Friday.
The Cougars are the No. 23-ranked team in the 3A east according to the state’s RPI ratings, good for third among conference teams.
The girls team lost 47-27 to slip to 4-8 overall. The program has lost five straight, falling in single digits in all but the last game. Croatan hosted Southside (12-3) on Dec. 15, losing 50-45.
All five of the Cougar girls’ losses have come to highly-ranked teams. They were defeated twice by Northside-Pinetown and Southside, two teams ranked in the top 10 of the 1A east and once to Spring Creek (8-4).
Croatan will be at home on Tuesday as the boys and girls teams continue league play against Dixon.
