SOUTHERN PINES — West Carteret traveled to Pinecrest on Saturday for a set of five dual team wrestling matches.
The Patriots went 1-4 on the day and is 9-7 in dual team action so far this season.
Their lone win was a 57-24 tilt over Richmond Senior. They fell to Carolina Forest of Myrtle Beach 53-19, Hoggard 41-40, Pinecrest 51-24 and Jack Britt 37-24.
In the win over Richmond Senior, West won five weight classes by forfeit and finished 5-3 on the mat with four of those wins coming via pin.
The match with Hoggard came down to points in non-pin matchups. Hoggard tallied five pins and won another weight division by forfeit, while West won six by pin.
Only two bouts came down to points, with one team getting five for a technical fall and the other four for a major decision for the final point spread. Hoggard’s Julio Lema-Romano (6-2) captured an 18-3 technical fall over Ashton McRoberts (7-11) at 182 pounds, while West’s John Schulz (8-8) won by 11-1 major decision over Kyle Buck (1-8) at 152.
Other on-the-mat wins for West in that match came from Josh Figueredo (4-4) at 132 pounds, Richard Jiang (2-0) at 138, Luke Jones (5-8) at 195 and Joshua Knipe (19-0) at 220.
Skyler Oxford (16-2) at 126 pounds and Knipe were the only West grapplers to go undefeated in all five matches. Knipe secured pins in four of his wins and posted an impressive 3-1 win by decision over Jack Britt’s Joshua Thomas (13-4) to keep his undefeated record alive.
Oxford finished with two pins, a major decision and a win by forfeit. His most impressive victory was a 7-1 decision over Pinecrest’s Noah Malave (7-5).
Dylan Shirley (15-2) went 4-1 at 145 pounds, and Conner Craig (15-4) went 3-2 at 106.
Shirley’s only blemish was a 6-2 loss by decision to Carolina Forest’s Will Hendricks, who finished third in his region last season. His best win was a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Pinecrest’s Devin Kissinger (11-2).
Both of Craig’s losses came against tough opponents. He lost by 6-5 decision to Megan Rowland (9-3) of Pinecrest and fell by a 9-1 major decision to Jack Britt’s Brycen Blaine (14-3).
Here are results of the dual:
West Carteret 57, Richmond Senior 24
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Bryce May (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Adam Estridge (RS).
138 – Richard Jiang (WC) dec. Christian Sanchez (RS), 7-6.
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Naaman Perakis (RS) pin John Schulz (WC).
160 – Amir Martin (RS) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
170 – Messiah Shaw (RS) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) pin Jackson Hamilton (RS).
195 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Jordan Hamilton (RS).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Kmauri Morgan (RS).
285 – Urijah McDonald (RS) win by forfeit.
------------------
Carolina Forest 53, West Carteret 19
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Aeson Mialkowski (CF).
113 – Tyler Patterson (CF) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Kincade Youngerman (CF) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) maj. dec. Joshua Brown (CF), 10-0.
132 – Braedon Bailey (CF) pin Kaz Pratuolenis (WC).
138 – Will Hendricks (CF) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 6-2.
145 – David Crone (CF) dec. John Schulz (WC) 9-4.
152 – Brody Bailey (CF) tech fall Donovan Bungard (WC), 16-1.
160 – Dysen Terrell (WC) dec. Gaven Ensminger (CF), 5-0.
170 – Nick Preciado (CF) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Bryson Johnson (CF) pin Luke Jones (WC).
195 – Connor Murphy (CF) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Nicolas Lyman (CF).
285 – Rickey Fraizer (CF) win by forfeit.
--------------------
Hoggard 41, West Carteret 40
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Rory Gallagher (H).
113 – Corban Barton (H) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Levi Balaban (H) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Kilbey Boone (H).
132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) pin Collin Wright (H).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Carter Baker (H).
145 – Donovan Bungard (WC) pin Nicholas Guendner (H).
152 – John Schulz (WC) maj. dec. Kyle Buck (H), 11-1.
160 – Tyler Horak (H) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – James Wright (H) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Julio Lema-Romano (H) tech fall Ashton McRoberts (WC), 18-3.
195 – Pierce White (H) pin Luke Jones (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Logan Steed (H).
285 – Asef Ismail (H) win by forfeit.
------------------
Pinecrest 51, West Carteret 24
106 – Megan Rowland (P) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 6-5.
113 – Ethan Finn (P) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Ethan Schleider (P) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) dec. Noah Malave (P), 7-1.
132 – Elijah Ybarra (P) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Devin Kissinger (P), 6-5.
145 – Riley Merchant (P) pin John Schulz (WC).
152 – Dallin Newcomer (P) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
160 – Cooper Ogden (P) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – Jayden Dobeck (P) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Jeremy Jones (P) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
195 – Luke Jones (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Weston Skrabacz (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Chris Culver (P).
---------------------
Jack Britt 37, West Carteret 24
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Brycen Blaine (JB) maj. dec. Conner Craig (WC), 9-1.
120 – Riley Conway (JB) pin Zach Murray (WC).
126 – Bryce May (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Eric Wang (JB).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Caden Blackburn (JB), 5-0.
145 – Alexander Pickel (JB) dec. John Schulz (WC), 10-6.
152 – Thomas Taylor (JB) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Kendelle Daniels (JB) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Brion Brunson (JB) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
195 – Xavion Muna (JB) pin Luke Jones (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) dec. Joshua Thomas (JB), 3-1.
285 – Double forfeit.
