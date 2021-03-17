BEAUFORT — East Carteret softball coach Doug Garner said that Pender and Richlands would be the top two teams his squad faced this season.
He was proven at least half right Monday as the Mariners started the 2021 campaign with a 5-2 loss to the Patriots.
“That was a tough one,” Garner said. “That was a good ball team we faced. They were pretty stout at about every position.”
East is beginning its season with back-to-back home games, hosting Pender on Monday and Richlands tonight. Richlands won the league in 2019 with an 11-3 mark, followed by Pender at 10-4.
“These were likely to be the two best teams we play,” Garner said. “We just have to grow from this, learn from it, get better, put it behind us and get ready for Richlands.”
The Mariners split with Richlands in 2019, winning 9-5 and losing 6-4. Pender swept them, earning 17-3 and 9-7 victories.
“It was not a bad loss tonight, 5-2,” Garner said. “Two years ago, they really walked the dog on us. This was a pretty good ballgame.”
East’s bats weren’t the only things that were cold on a night that saw temperatures dip into the 40s. The Beaufort club had three hits through five innings and trailed 4-0.
The Mariners finally came alive in the sixth with Ashlyn Guthrie smacking a hit to right-center that was about a foot away from a homer. An Anna Gillikin single then sent Guthrie to third. A Stella Bradford single through the left side plated Guthrie to give East it’s first run of the season.
A Grace Fulcher groundball forced an error and drove home Gillikin to cut the deficit in half, but the home team left batters stranded on the corners.
“I told my girls we have to start hitting before the sixth inning,” Garner said. “That pitcher was good. She kept us off balance, moved the ball around real well. It took us a while to get used to her. Hopefully, the second time we see her, we’ll be a little bit more prepared for her.”
Pender’s Gracelyn Morrison surrendered one earned run in seven innings, striking out five and giving up seven hits and one walk.
Gillikin also went the distance, allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none.
“She battled,” Garner said. “I planned on giving her four or five innings, but she’s got that bulldog mentality and didn’t want to come out.”
Tyanna Holmes proved a thorn in the Mariners’ side, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and three runs. She also made plenty of plays in the field at shortstop, including throwing out Alisha Tosto at the plate for the final out of the night.
“I sent her, forgetting that the shortstop has a gun,” Garner said. “She cut her loose, and it was a perfect throw to the plate. I told the girls it was on me, that coaches make mistakes too. She made some outstanding plays.”
Elli Parrish, Gillikin and Guthrie each finished with two hits to lead East.
