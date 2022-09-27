EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament enjoyed its best success yet Sept. 16-18 with steady growth since its inception.
Last year, the tournament made enough money to dole out six scholarships to deserving Carteret County and Swansboro high school seniors. The previous year, it was four, and the first two years had two each.
Overall, there were 38 entrants between king mackerel and Spanish mackerel boat divisions, while 48 anglers participated in the adult surf division and 17 in the junior surf division. The total was 103 entrants.
“We did much better than the three previous years,” said Tournament Chairman Mark Taylor. “Numbers have pretty much doubled. Giving out prizes for early signings certainly helped.”
There were over 150 people who attended the captains’ party, almost maxing out its location at the Islander Hotel & Resort in Emerald Isle, which donated the space from 5 to 9 p.m.
The tournament largely depends on donations, whether in money, material and/or time.
“All money so far from sponsorship T-shirt sales and auctions totals $55,000,” said Taylor. “Then we pay our expenses and prizes out of that money. Bills are still coming in, but we’re right on target with last year’s money. We’ll definitely be awarding scholarship money for next year (in the spring).”
This year in the spring, six scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to graduating high school seniors, four of them from Carteret County schools and two from Swansboro High School.
“We’re hoping they (scholarship winners) can come back and help us,” noted Taylor.
Scholarship winners must study in college anything in the maritime field, that being a huge swing from boatbuilding to becoming a marine biologist.
Major sponsors for the tournament are Tractor Country, Goose Creek Marina, The Reel Outdoors, and Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland and his new company, Cornerstone Home Lending.
“Without them, having the tournament would be impossible, no way,” Taylor insisted. “We don’t depend on taxpayer money.”
Taylor wanted to give a shout out to Crystal Coast Tourism for greatly helping by kicking in grant money and advertising that’s helped the last couple of years.
“The fishing tournament pays for itself,” Taylor pointed out. “The way we pay for scholarship and dredging is made at the captains’ party where we have a box that people can put money into for food. And all money made from silent and live auctions comes from items donated by businesses.”
The biggest fishing winner during the tournament came in the king mackerel division where Scott Phillips of Hubert brought in a winning fish aboard Checked Out that weighed 22.25 pounds, worth $6,938 in prize money. He also won the tournament-within-a-tournament (TWT) for another $2,800, bringing his total winnings to $9, 738.
Lady angler Paige Barrington came in second aboard Bear Cat with a king that weighed 21.04 pounds and worth $1,275. Add in $500 for being the top lady angler, and her winnings totaled $1,775.
Angler Andy Hinton, aboard Sea Drag, came in third with a 20.2-pounder, worth $867. He was also the top senior angler for an additional take of $500. His winnings totaled $1,367.
The top junior angler, Kaylee Mitchell, fished aboard Pipes Plus and won $500 for a 17.25-pounder.
The total payout in the king boat division was $13,380.
In the boating Spanish mackerel division, Blake Parks aboard Highly Favored won $1,488 for his 7.8-pounder.
Ty Johnson aboard Ty One On came in second and won $992 for his 7.35-pounder.
Joe Jelly, aboard Not Racing, finished third with a payout of $620 for his 7.25-pounder.
The total payout in the boating Spanish division was $3,100.
In the adult surf division, Timothy Minch won the top prize of $1,000 for reeling in a 2.25-pound Spanish mackerel.
Richard Marguard was second, winning $400 for a Spanish that weighed 2.05 pound.
William Leach was third and won $200 for a Spanish weighing 1.45 pounds.
Total payout in the adult surf division was $1,600.
In the junior surf division, there was no money paid out, but the top three placers were given a rod and reel from The Reel Outdoors.
Evie Carallo won the division with a 1.2-pound Spanish. Luke Smith was second with a 1.15-pound Spanish, and Mackenzie Moyer placed third with a 1.10-pound bluefish.
There was another big donation with the tournament T-Shirt that displayed an original artwork oil on canvas by artist Alana Solomon out of Wilmington. Solomon donated here time and costs. Money made from the T-Shirts was around $875.
“This is the fourth year she has donated her time, talent and costs,” Taylor said. “She has also already presented her artwork for next year at the captains’ party.”
Solomon is a graduate from the East Carolina University art school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.