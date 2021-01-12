The opening week of the high school basketball season included a little bit of everything.
Thanks to the world we currently live in, two teams couldn’t play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The East Carteret boys will miss almost the entire first two weeks of the season after coming into contact with a Pamlico player who later tested positive for the coronavirus after a preseason scrimmage.
The Mariners will end their two-week quarantine on Friday at home versus a Dixon squad that beat Southwest Onslow 55-44 in its season opener.
The West Carteret boys basketball team was supposed to start its season last Friday against Pamlico, but that game was cancelled with the Hurricanes quarantining, and the Patriots couldn’t find a substitute so late in the calendar.
We’ll likely have to get used to such things.
During the volleyball season, two of the three county teams had to quarantine, including East Carteret twice and Croatan once.
And those occurred despite volleyball teams only coming into physical contact with their own teammates.
Basketball teams now have double the chance of needing to quarantine after also coming into physical contact with their opponents.
The East and Croatan girls teams provided the other interesting stories.
East, which won just four games last season, got halfway to that total in the first week with a 2-0 start.
Freshmen Tanzania Locklear and Kenliana Dixon were revelations. Locklear averaged 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, while Dixon averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists and 6.0 steals.
If the Mariners had more depth – they feature a seven-player rotation – they may have seen their season end with a conference champion. They may still, but it will likely make the effort prove possible instead of probable.
Locklear and Dixon, along with fellow freshman Kate Guthrie, are reminiscent of the Croatan class of Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Natalie Show.
Those four started as freshmen and went 5-17.
They finished their careers going 66-11 over the next three seasons while winning back-to-back conference championships.
They graduated last spring, and usually when a team loses that much talent at once, it has to rebuild. But Croatan showed in the first week with a 1-1 mark that it should be plenty competitive thanks to seniors Logan Howard, Haley Cousins, and Mia Raynor.
