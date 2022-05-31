MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins went 1-3 in their opening four games of the collegiate wood-bat season, but like other summer baseball teams, they are a team in flux.
The club that fans saw take the field Friday and Sunday in the first two home games at Big Rock Stadium may not look like the team that takes Puck O’Neal Field in a few weeks.
“There is quite a bit of roster volatility right now,” Marlins coach Sam Carel said. “And that is not unique to us. It’s common for just about every team, so it’s just something you have to deal with right now.”
Carel, who is back coaching the Marlins after a one-year stint leading the team in 2014, said the club will welcome a number of players toward the end of the week in an effort to solidify the roster.
“We’ll bridge that gap until we get all of our guys out there,” he said.
Morehead City received a strong outing from starting pitcher Tyler Wehrle on Friday to take its home opener 10-1 over the Wilson Tobs.
The Tiffin redshirt junior struck out 10 over six shutout innings and gave up just two hits and one walk as the Marlins evened their record to 1-1.
“Wehrle did really well for us,” Carel said. “Zack Miller thought it was one of the best arms he’s caught here in the league, so that was some high praise from a veteran catcher like Zack.”
Ryan McCarty (Penn State Abington) gave Wehrle all the run support he needed against the Tobs (0-2) in the first inning with a three-run homer. Three bases-loaded walks in the second quickly added to the 7-0 lead.
McCarty left the team Monday morning to join the Cape Cod Baseball League. The top player in Division III is expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in July.
Ben Watson continued his strong start to the season, going 2-for-3 with three runs.
The Elizabethtown College junior had seven hits in his first three games. He went 2-for-3 with two runs on Saturday in a 4-2 setback to the Wilmington Sharks after going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in an 8-5 loss on Thursday in the Coastal Plain League season opener versus the Holly Springs Salamanders.
“Ben has been great,” Carel said. “He’s also been stealing bags and playing a good centerfield for us. He is off to a really nice start.”
Watson, RBI double, and Kameron Heath (South Carolina-Sumter), RBI single, finally put the visitors on the Ting Park scoreboard in the eighth inning with the team trailing Holly Springs 8-0.
Watson again delivered in the ninth by driving in a run on a two-out single, and an RBI single from Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) contributed to a three-run inning to bring Morehead City within three runs of the host but could get no closer.
In the loss to the Sharks, the home team led 4-1 in the sixth when Miller hit a single up the middle to cut the deficit in half.
The Wilmington bullpen kept the Marlins off the board over the final three frames, despite a late ninth inning threat from the visitors that put the tying run on second base.
On Sunday night at home versus the Tri-City Chili Peppers (3-0), Morehead City scored two late runs to cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-3 before the rally fell short. No stats were available for that contest.
“All three games (we lost), we had either the tying or winning run come to the plate in our final at-bat, so it says a lot about the character of the guys in the early going,” Carel said.
Wilmington chased Ben Prywitch from the game after four innings. The Maryville redshirt sophomore gave up three runs on four hits.
The Morehead City bullpen pitched well with Reece Wissinger (Southeastern), Robbie Cowie (Catawba), Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) and Kyle McKernan (Gardner-Webb) combining to strike out five with no walks and four hits in four shutout innings.
The pitching staff had a 3.24 ERA with 33 strikeouts after the first three games of the season.
“The pitching has stood out,” Carel said. “We’ve gotten some quality innings from our guys, and the bullpen has been solid.”
The offense, conversely, was batting .212 with just three extra-base hits in the first three games.
“We need to produce a little more offensively,” Carel said.
The Marlins will play two of their next three on the road, traveling to Legion Stadium on Thursday to take on the Sharks, welcoming the Salamanders to Big Rock Stadium on Friday and visiting War Memorial Stadium on Saturday to go up against the Peninsula Pilots.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins……..000 101 000 - 2 6 2
Sharks……..020 110 00x - 4 8 2
WP – Storms
LP – Prywitch
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 2-3, 2 runs; Heath 1-2; Campbell 1-3; Z. Miller 1-4, RBI; Johnson 1-4.
Sharks leading hitters: Crenshaw 2-3, 2 RBI; Jeffries 2-3, run; Mendolia 2-4, RBI; Milam 1-2; Mongero 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Tobs…….....000 000 100 - 1 3 2
Marlins…….340 003 00x - 10 7 2
WP – Wehrle
LP – Brosky
Tobs leading hitters: Nepert 1-1; Smigalski 2-4 (2B).
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 2-3, 3 runs; Campbell 2-4 (2B), run; McCarty 1-2 (HR), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Johnson 1-4, 2 runs; Woody 1-5, RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins……........000 000 023 - 5 8 3
Salamanders....241 001 00x - 8 9 2
WP – Williams
LP – Absher
Marlins leading hitters: Johnson 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Watson 3-4 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Heath 1-3; Shier 1-4; Z. Miller 1-5;
Salamanders leading hitters: Oberdorf 3-5 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Stewart 2-4 (HR), 4 RBI, 3 runs; Akana 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Troutman 1-3, RBI; Verrier 1-3, run; Mize 1-5, run.
