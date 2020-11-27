ATLANTIC BEACH — The West Carteret cross country teams posted a pair of perfect scores Tuesday at Fort Macon in a three-team league meet.
Each team’s runners claimed the top five spots in their respective races to score 15 points apiece.
“It was a perfect day to be a Patriot,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said.
Havelock finished second in the boys race with 50 points, followed by Northside-Jacksonville with 67. Both of those teams failed to score points in the girls race.
Both Patriot squads came away with a number of personal records on the course, which is unusual for the tough Elliott Coues Nature Trail.
“We talked to both teams about how today was a great opportunity to run a PR on the Fort course,” Lewis said. “Normally, we would race here in late summer, and the hot and humid conditions mixed with the difficulty of the trail don’t add up to fast times. Most runners have one PR. West runners have a PR and a Fort PR.”
Josh Marson ran a course personal record of 19 minutes, 32 seconds, followed by Hunter Guthrie in 20:05, Finn Jones in 20:29, Carter Bass in 20:30, and Landon Gray in 20:56.
Bass dropped about 2 minutes from his course personal record.
“We can’t say enough about that ninth grader,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “He just keeps working hard and dropping time.”
Danny Matagolai took 10th while dropping three minutes off his time from earlier in the season with a 22:49 clocking.
“Danny got a late start to cross country this year, but it’s great to see him enjoying himself this season and getting back in the mix,” Mayo said.
Eliza Craig Parker set a course personal record in 22:27 in the girls race. Morgan Mason was the runner-up in 23:54, followed by Alanna Paschall in 24:28, Sara Windsor in 24:31, and Sydney Eure in 25:13. Chloe Avon took sixth in 25:34.
“Alanna and Chloe crushed their personal records by 2 or 3 minutes at the Fort, and they have been working hard in practice and dropping time like crazy recently,” Mayo said.
